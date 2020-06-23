PREP BASEBALL: Portage's Matthew Miles named WBCA All-Star

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Portage has a long history of sending players to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Classic, and the list of Warriors selected to participate in the event has grown longer, as Portage senior Matthew Miles was recently named to the South All-Star squad for the 2020 All-Star Classic.

Miles won’t actually get to play in the All-Star Classic, as the event, which typically is held in late June in Oshkosh, was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which also whipped out the spring baseball season. That didn’t stop the state’s baseball coaches from nominating all-stars this year, based off last year’s stats.

Miles becomes the 13th Portage player to be selected for the event, and the first since Jakob Kastenholz in 2017.

Miles, an All-Badger North Conference second team pick last year as a junior, was going to be a senior leader this spring for a Portage team that was expected to compete for a Badger North title. Portage was ranked 18th in the WBCA Division 2 preseason poll, in part because of Miles and a strong senior class that brought a boat-load of experience to this year’s team.