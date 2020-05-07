PREP BASEBALL: Portage's senior-loaded squad was hoping for promising spring

Nobody knows how the spring season would have went for the Portage prep baseball team had the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic not forced it to be cancelled, but most of the Wisconsin baseball community expected Mike Hemming’s Warriors to be tough to beat.
With a dugout full of experience set to return this spring, including 11 seniors, Portage figured to be one of the favorites — along with loaded Waunakee and DeForest squads — to compete for the Badger North Conference championship. The state’s coaches certainly noticed Portage’s potential, as the team was ranked 18th in Division 2 when the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings.
The fact that Portage’s promising season ended before it could even begin has made it even more disappointing for Hemming and his players.
“You never can predict wins and losses, but you can always predict what kind of season you’re looking forward to, and being senior dominated like we were going to be, I was quite excited (for the season),” Hemming said.
The 11 seniors on the Portage roster were; Matthew Miles, Brett Walker, Colton Brandsma, Ethan Bauer, Ryan Schultz, Kendal Thomson, Dalton Johnson, Logan Carlson, Brooks Schrank, Konnor Smith and Andy Mittlesteadt.
One of the expected strengths of the team was its pitching. The Warriors were 14-9 last season, and 10 of those wins came from pitchers who were back this season. That included Miles, who was 3-1 with a 1.40 earned run average, along with Bauer (2-2, 2.70) and Schultz (4-2, 4.20). Brandsma and Johnson were also experienced pitchers returning for Portage this spring.
Miles was selected to the All-Badger North Conference second team last season, and when he’s wasn’t pitching for the Warriors, he was leading the way as one of the top catchers in the conference. The Warriors had plenty of position players returning.
“I think another strength would have been guys set in positions. Brandsma was returning, starting every single game at shortstop. Kendal Thomson started every single game in centerfield. Miles either started every single game catching or pitching. Bauer was pitching or playing third,” Hemming said. “So you already had about five guys that were in the realm of they really know their position. And then your other seniors that have started during the course of the year and also filled in have done a nice job as well.”
The loss of the season has been especially hard on Walker. The three-sport standout missed his junior season of baseball due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered playing football in the fall of 2018. That means the talented infielder hasn’t played an organized baseball game in two years.
“We were expecting to have Brett Walker back after he was a starter his sophomore year. To throw him back in the mix it was going to be pretty special,” Hemming said. “If you were pressed to ask Brett what his favorite sport was, I think he would say whatever season you’re in. Right now it’s baseball season, and it’s too bad he can’t play. It’s a shame.”
Hemming said he’s kept in contact with his players either through the team’s web site or via email. And while the spring season is canceled, Hemming said he’s still hoping to provide some sort of baseball experience to his players over the summer.
“We plan on doing some baseball, plain and simple,” Hemming said. “We don’t know exactly what it will entail, but this senior class has expressed a lot of interest now, that they still want to be able to have some sort of season, and we will. We will honor that.”
This is Hemming’s 30th season coaching baseball in Portage. He spent his first nine seasons as a junior varsity coach, and the last 20 seasons in charge of the varsity program. His 280 career varsity victories ranks him 40th among Wisconsin’s active coaches, third in the Badger North Conference behind DeForest’s Harold Olson (283) and Waunakee’s Spencer Lee (330).
Hemming, who has also coached girls basketball at Portage, played basketball at UW-Platteville under Bo Ryan after a successful high school career at Janesville Craig High School. During all those years either playing or coaching sports, Hemming has never experienced anything like this year. The only time Hemming can remember missing a game was when he was unable to coach a basketball game because he was instead in the hospital with his wife to witness the birth of his daughter.
When teams are allowed to take the field once again, Hemming hops the kids value the experience more than they did before the pandemic flipped the sports world upside down.
“I sure hope so. This is kind of a wake-up call for any kid to never take anything for granted,” Hemming said. “Unfortunately, over the years, sometimes we get kids that don’t fulfill their ability. They just kind of lose interest or so be it. These kids, it was just taken away from them.”
