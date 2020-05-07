PREP BASEBALL: Portage's senior-loaded squad was hoping for promising spring

Miles was selected to the All-Badger North Conference second team last season, and when he’s wasn’t pitching for the Warriors, he was leading the way as one of the top catchers in the conference. The Warriors had plenty of position players returning.

“I think another strength would have been guys set in positions. Brandsma was returning, starting every single game at shortstop. Kendal Thomson started every single game in centerfield. Miles either started every single game catching or pitching. Bauer was pitching or playing third,” Hemming said. “So you already had about five guys that were in the realm of they really know their position. And then your other seniors that have started during the course of the year and also filled in have done a nice job as well.”

The loss of the season has been especially hard on Walker. The three-sport standout missed his junior season of baseball due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered playing football in the fall of 2018. That means the talented infielder hasn’t played an organized baseball game in two years.