PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Portage winless in Adams-Friendship; Lodi salvages DH split, Montello gets first win

It was a rough day for the Portage baseball team as the Warriors dropped a pair of games against Medford and the host Green Devils at the Adams-Friendship Quadrangular.
Portage (0-8) couldn’t keep up with the Red Raiders in the opener as it fell 15-3, before later falling 11-10 against the Green Devils in the consolation game.
The Warriors’ bats took some time to heat up as they mustered just four hits and was held scoreless over the first five innings. The Portage defense did its part to keep Medford quiet early as the Warriors trailed just 2-0 through the first three frames.
It didn’t last however, as the Red Raiders scored four in the top of the fourth before adding two more in the fifth and blowing things open with a seven spot in the sixth. Needing five runs to extend things to a seventh inning, the Warriors came up two short as they could only plate three.
Junior Erik Brouette went 2-for-3 while striking out a pair and allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings to get the loss. Junior Andrew Kopfhamer added a home run and sophomore Caleb Drew doubled for the Warriors, while Chubs Guden went 3-for-4 with three doubles to lead the Red Raiders.
The Warriors bats came to life quicker against the Green Devils but it still wasn’t enough as they suffered an 11-10 loss. Kopfhamer and Vaughn Tofson each went 2-for-3 with a double while Kaden Hooker went 2-for-3 to lead Portage in the loss.
It was tight from the start as the Green Devils led 7-4 through the first four innings before Portage punched back with six runs in the top of the fifth for a 10-7 lead.
Pitcher Carson Bernat helped keep the lead heading into the final frame as he allowed just one run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Warriors couldn't hold on as Adams-Friendship walked things off with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Carson Klaus went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles while Zander Klaus and Magnus Moore each had three hits apiece. Bernat struck out three and allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and a walk in six innings of work for the Warriors.
Lodi splits doubleheader with River Valley
The Blue Devils baseball team had an up-and-down Saturday as Lodi split a non-conference twin bill against River Valley at the Dane Baseball Field.
Lodi (4-4) couldn’t make a lead late lead last in a 13-8 loss in the opener before rallying for a 6-5 walk-off win in the second game. Brady Ziegler helped provide the heroics in the bottom of the seventh as his sacrifice fly capped off the three-run rally in the final fame.
Mason Lane and Carson Richter hit back-to-back singles to open the inning and a throwing error on Logan Lauterbach’s sacrifice bunt allowed Lane to score and cut the lead to 5-4.
Richter, who advanced to third on the miscue, later scored on a passed ball before Ziegler plated Lauterbach with a deep fly to right. Richter went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while Carson Possehl doubled and Ziegler pitched two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts and a walk to get the win.
The Blue Devils failed to prevent the Blackhawks from some late game heroics of their own in the opening game as River Valley rallied for a 13-8 win. After leading 3-0 through three innings, Lodi surrendered six runs in the top of the fourth to fall behind 6-3.
The Blue Devils answered with five in the home half of the fifth to retake the lead, but it wasn’t enough as River Valley scored five in the sixth and another two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Finn Melchior went 3-for-4 with a double while Ziegler went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs to power the Blue Devils offense.
Lauterbach and Richter each had a pair of hits, including a double by the latter, while Keegan Fleischman struck out four and allowed six runs on four walks and six hits in five innings of work.
Hilltoppers notch first win in style
The Montello baseball team broke into the win column on Saturday as the Hilltoppers cruised to a 17-6 win over Beaver Dam Wayland in a Trailways North Conference game at Montello High School.
Nate Postler went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Payton Hickman went 2-for-3 and Dalton Johnson had three RBIs and a double to help lead the Toppers to their first win of the season.
Montello (1-6, 1-4 Trailways North) wasted little time getting out on the front foot, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second for a quick 5-1 lead. The Big Red responded with a single tally in the top of the third but the Toppers delivered a knockout blow with a dozen runs in the bottom of the fourth as they nearly batted around twice for a 17-2 lead.
Wayland answered back with four runs in the top of the fifth but it wasn’t enough to extend the game. Garrett Isberner got the win, striking out eight and allowing three earned runs on four hits and five walks in four innings of work, while Dalton Johnson allowed an unearned run on a hit with three strikeouts in an inning of relief.