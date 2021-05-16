PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Portage winless in Adams-Friendship; Lodi salvages DH split, Montello gets first win

It was a rough day for the Portage baseball team as the Warriors dropped a pair of games against Medford and the host Green Devils at the Adams-Friendship Quadrangular.

Portage (0-8) couldn’t keep up with the Red Raiders in the opener as it fell 15-3, before later falling 11-10 against the Green Devils in the consolation game.

The Warriors’ bats took some time to heat up as they mustered just four hits and was held scoreless over the first five innings. The Portage defense did its part to keep Medford quiet early as the Warriors trailed just 2-0 through the first three frames.

It didn’t last however, as the Red Raiders scored four in the top of the fourth before adding two more in the fifth and blowing things open with a seven spot in the sixth. Needing five runs to extend things to a seventh inning, the Warriors came up two short as they could only plate three.

Junior Erik Brouette went 2-for-3 while striking out a pair and allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings to get the loss. Junior Andrew Kopfhamer added a home run and sophomore Caleb Drew doubled for the Warriors, while Chubs Guden went 3-for-4 with three doubles to lead the Red Raiders.