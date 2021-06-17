PREP BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie runs into La Crosse Central's Lapic in regional loss

“Control felt good today,” Lapic said. “The velocity wasn’t as much as I wanted, but I’m happy I could get it done.”

Still, the Eagles had their opportunity in the top of the first.

Senior catcher Kyle Breunig walked to lead off the game, junior second baseman Brenden Larsen followed with a single past a diving Austin Balletta at third base, and Sauk Prairie had second and third with one out after junior starting pitcher Quinn Baier grounded out to second.

But Lapic went right after Eddie Breunig in the next at-bat. A curveball with a 1-1 count found the zone, and Lapic came back with a fastball to strike Breunig out looking.

Junior first baseman Kurtis Price sent an 0-2 pitch deep to left field in the ensuing at-bat, but Wesley Barnhart made the catch on the warning track to end the threat.

“I was feeling pretty good with our first couple guys on, and then we hit a couple of rockets and get nothing to show for it,” Pape said. “It’s just kind of how baseball goes. It can be really unforgiving.”