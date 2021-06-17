PREP BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie runs into La Crosse Central's Lapic in regional loss

LA CROSSE — Darin Pape couldn’t have asked for a better start.
His Sauk Prairie High School baseball team had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the first inning, and junior shortstop Eddie Breunig, the Eagles’ cleanup hitter, was at the plate.
But Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final at Copeland Park belonged to La Crosse Central starting pitcher Dylan Lapic from that point on.
Sauk Prairie couldn’t push a run across, and Lapic all but silenced the Eagles’ bats from there while helping out his own cause at the plate.
Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie managed just three hits the rest of the game — for a total of four — and were handed a 4-0 loss by Lapic and the top-seeded RiverHawks.
“That’s the way you draw it up. The way you want to start a game is applying some pressure right off the bat,” said Eagles coach Darin Pape, whose team finishes the season with a record of 11-11. “... But (Lapic) did his job. He did everything you could ask.”
The left-handed pitcher, who also drove in all four of Central’s runs, hit his spots throughout his seven innings of work and kept Sauk Prairie batters honest with his curveball. He never allowed multiple hits in an inning — thanks in part to good defense behind him — while striking out seven and issuing only two walks.
“Control felt good today,” Lapic said. “The velocity wasn’t as much as I wanted, but I’m happy I could get it done.”
Still, the Eagles had their opportunity in the top of the first.
Senior catcher Kyle Breunig walked to lead off the game, junior second baseman Brenden Larsen followed with a single past a diving Austin Balletta at third base, and Sauk Prairie had second and third with one out after junior starting pitcher Quinn Baier grounded out to second.
But Lapic went right after Eddie Breunig in the next at-bat. A curveball with a 1-1 count found the zone, and Lapic came back with a fastball to strike Breunig out looking.
Junior first baseman Kurtis Price sent an 0-2 pitch deep to left field in the ensuing at-bat, but Wesley Barnhart made the catch on the warning track to end the threat.
“I was feeling pretty good with our first couple guys on, and then we hit a couple of rockets and get nothing to show for it,” Pape said. “It’s just kind of how baseball goes. It can be really unforgiving.”
Sauk Prairie had only two other innings in which a runner reached second, and only one instance — the top of the sixth — came with less than two outs. Lapic worked out of that inning by striking out sophomore right fielder Grant Sorg and getting junior left fielder Spencer Alisch to ground out to shortstop.
“He’s definitely one of the better pitchers we’ve seen in a long time,” Pape said. “We see some really good pitchers in our area of the state, so credit to them.”
The Eagles, meanwhile, made a few errors in the field, and Lapic made them pay.
Lapic drove in one run after an error in the bottom of the first and another after an error in the third. He then had a two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the fifth to bring the game to its final score.
Baier allowed four runs — two earned — on seven hits while striking out four and walking two in six innings.
Alisch led Sauk Prairie at the plate with two hits, while Larsen and Eddie Breunig had one apiece.