PREP BASEBALL: Westfield's Gray, Stauffacher and Barton snag second-team All-SCC honors

The Westfield prep baseball team had its fair share of ups and downs this season.

From a 3-1 stretch early in the season preceding a five-game losing streak before a three-game winning run to close the regular season, consistent results were hard to come by for the Pioneers.

Consistent players weren’t, however, as seniors Trevor Gray and Carter Stauffacher, as well as junior Cole Barton, were all rock solid throughout the team’s 7-10 campaign. That dependability was rewarded by the rest of the South Central Conference coaches, as the trio earned second-team all-league recognition as the Pioneers’ lone honorees.

League champion Adams-Friendship and runner-up Wautoma tallied seven selections apiece, with Green Devils junior Carson Klaus leading the way as the league’s Player of the Year and a two-way first-team selection.

The threesome boasted the most potent of the Pioneers' bats, led by Barton, who finished with a team-high 22 hits in 49 at-bats. The junior tallied six doubles and a home run while drawing 12 walks and striking out just six times. Barton registered a .449 batting average along with a .556 on-base percentage and a 1.188 OPS.