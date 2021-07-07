PREP BASEBALL: Westfield's Gray, Stauffacher and Barton snag second-team All-SCC honors

The Westfield prep baseball team had its fair share of ups and downs this season.
From a 3-1 stretch early in the season preceding a five-game losing streak before a three-game winning run to close the regular season, consistent results were hard to come by for the Pioneers.
Consistent players weren’t, however, as seniors Trevor Gray and Carter Stauffacher, as well as junior Cole Barton, were all rock solid throughout the team’s 7-10 campaign. That dependability was rewarded by the rest of the South Central Conference coaches, as the trio earned second-team all-league recognition as the Pioneers’ lone honorees.
League champion Adams-Friendship and runner-up Wautoma tallied seven selections apiece, with Green Devils junior Carson Klaus leading the way as the league’s Player of the Year and a two-way first-team selection.
The threesome boasted the most potent of the Pioneers' bats, led by Barton, who finished with a team-high 22 hits in 49 at-bats. The junior tallied six doubles and a home run while drawing 12 walks and striking out just six times. Barton registered a .449 batting average along with a .556 on-base percentage and a 1.188 OPS.
Not to be outdone, Stauffacher and Gray added 19 and 18 hits, respectively. Gray hammered five doubles and a homer while scoring a team-high 19 runs and bringing home another dozen. He finished the year with a .305 batting average, as well as a .441 slugging percentage and an .863 OPS.
Stauffacher, meanwhile, had a second-best 14 RBIs to go along with 13 runs scored. He had three doubles and had a .322 batting average, .412 OBP and a .785 OPS.
All three also played crucial roles on defense, especially Barton and Gray as the Pioneers’ top two pitchers.
Barton threw a team-high 44 2/3 innings, including eight starts, and finished the year with a 2-3 record. He allowed 37 hits and gave up 29 earned runs with 54 strikeouts to 45 walks, good for a 4.55 earned run average.
Gray tallied 34 1/3 innings of work, making five starts and tallying a 1-3 record. He allowed 31 runs, including 14 earned, on 41 hits, 15 walks, 44 strikeouts and a team-best 2.85 ERA.
In the field, Gray had 68 putouts with just one error for a .985 fielding percentage and one double play. Barton and Stauffacher each committed five errors apiece, as the former competed 21 of 26 putouts, while Stauffacher was 51-of-56.
Stauffacher finished the year with a pair of double plays and a .911 fielding percentage, while Barton helped turn two and recorded an .808 fielding percentage.
After winning its final three games of the regular season, the Pioneers suffered a season-ending 4-0 loss to Poynette in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.