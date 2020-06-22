PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells senior Dylan Nevar named All-Star by WBCA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1988, Ed Nevar became the second member of the Wisconsin Dells baseball program to be named to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic roster, joining Pat Helland, who was tabbed as an all-star in 1986.

Fast forward 32 years and another Nevar has been added to the list, as Ed’s son Dylan Nevar was recently named an All-Star by the WBCA, becoming the 10th Wisconsin Dells player overall to be bestowed that honor.

The younger Nevar won’t actually get to play in the All-Star Classic. The event, which is traditionally played in late June in Oshkosh, has been cancelled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop the state’s baseball coaches from honoring the state’s top seniors with all-star nominations.

Nevar is set to continue his baseball career at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan after signing a National Letter of Intent last November. Because of the ongoing pandemic, Nevar didn’t get the chance to suit up for the Chiefs this spring, but he did rack up some eye-popping stats in his first three seasons with the Wisconsin Dells baseball program.