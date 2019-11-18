Wisconsin Dells senior Dylan Nevar has been nothing short of awesome during his first three seasons with the school’s baseball program.
Now with one more season left with the Chiefs this spring, Nevar has begun to make plans for his post-high school baseball career, as he signed a letter of intent last week to play Division I college baseball at Western Michigan.
Nevar, who has been the Player of the Year in the South Central Conference each of the last two seasons, was a unanimous All-SCC pick last spring as an outfielder and a pitcher.
Nevar was a force at the plate last year a junior, and on the mound. As a hitter, Nevar had a team-high .486 batting average. He also led the Chiefs in runs with 25, triples with five and home runs with two. His 21 RBI ranked second on the team, as did his eight doubles. He also stole 11 bases on the season.
As a pitcher, Nevar was the ace of the Wisconsin Dells staff. He finished with an 8-1 record and a 1.28 earned run average. In 60 innings pitched, Nevar walked 30 and struck out 84, while giving up just 32 hits.
Western Michigan University is located in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The school’s athletic programs play in the Mid-American Conference.
Last season, the Broncos baseball team finished 18-31 overall and was 11-13 in conference play. The Broncos are led by head coach Bill Gernon, who is in his 10th season in charge of the program. The Broncos have one College World Series appearance under Gernon, which came in 2016.
