PREP ROUNDUP: Waupun goes 1-1 on second day of DeBoer Diamond Classic

The ninth annual DeBoer Diamond Classic continued Saturday and the hosting team, Waupun, faired well against two of the top-ranked prep baseball teams in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
First up was fourth ranked Beloit Turner and it was a doozy, but even after committing five errors, the Warriors prevailed 8-5.
With one out and the bases loaded in the second, Evan Sauer scored on a wild pitch to get things started. After Trent Ferris struck out, Austin Wiese ― who went 2-for-2 and scored twice ― had an RBI single to left to put the Warriors up 2-0.
Sauer ― who went 2-for-2 with three RBIs ― had an RBI triple with one out in the third. Once Wyatt Paul was walked to put runners on the corners, Mason Holz hit a sacrifice fly ball to center that brought in Sauer for a 4-0 lead with two outs.
The Trojans scored twice off an error by shortstop Carson Bresser in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2. However, that momentum didn’t last for very long as Noah Gerritson had a two-RBI single to left to raise the lead to 6-2 in the bottom half of the inning. Not to be outdone, Sauer followed that up with an RBI single to center to make it 7-2 in the fourth.
The Warriors led off the sixth with three-straight walks before Gerritson struck out. Sauer had an RBI walk to round out the scoring for the Warriors.
The seventh inning was the Warriors kryptonite as the Trojans found a way to load the bases after a walk, hit by pitch and a single by Joey Smith. Wiese struck out Michael Cook for the first out before Mac Kurch hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop that brought in a run to cut it to 8-3.
Two pitches into Sean McCarthy’s at bat, Wiese threw a wild pitch that advanced runners to second and third with two outs. McCarthy eventually reached on an error by Sauer, who was at shortstop, that also allowed a run to score to make it 8-4.
Will Lauterbach then hit an RBI single to center to round out the scoring for the Trojans as Grant Revels grounded out to Sauer.
Gerritson pitched six innings with three strikeouts while giving up two runs off three hits and five walks.
Next up was top-ranked Denmark to cap off the invite and the Warriors held their own for much of it.
The Vikings got out to an early 2-0 lead to start the first inning, but the Warriors fought back in the third inning.
With runners on second and third with two outs, Carson Bresser ― who went 2-for-3 at the plate ― hit a two-RBI double to right to tie the game at 2.
The Vikings broke the tie in the fifth inning. Kenny Satori led off by reaching base off an error by right fielder Wyatt Paul. Then Jay Wallerius RBI doubled to center to for a 3-2 lead.
The Vikings gave themselves some insurance runs in the sixth innings. With loaded bases, and no outs, Owen DeGrand hit a two-run single to center to go up 5-2. With runners on the corners, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, but still scored a run to raise the lead to 6-2.
The Warriors outhit the Vikings, 7-5, but left three batters on base.
Holz pitched five innings with a pair of strikeouts while giving up five runs (four earned) off four hits and five walks. Tyler Fromholz pitched two innings, allowing one earned run off one hit and one walk. He also had a strikeout.
Waupun is now 13-5 and will travel to Berlin for an East Central Conference game on June 1. The two teams will play again in Waupun on June 3.
GALLERY: Action from Friday's baseball game between Waupun and Lodi
Finn Melchior
Cole Hicken
Austin Wiese
Mason Lane
Mitch Lane
Waupun vs Lodi 2.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 3.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 4.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 5.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 6.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 7.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 8.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 9.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 10.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 11.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 12.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 13.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 14.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 15.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 16.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 17.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi 18.jpg
Waupun vs Lodi.jpg
Wyatt Paul
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.