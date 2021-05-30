PREP ROUNDUP: Waupun goes 1-1 on second day of DeBoer Diamond Classic

The seventh inning was the Warriors kryptonite as the Trojans found a way to load the bases after a walk, hit by pitch and a single by Joey Smith. Wiese struck out Michael Cook for the first out before Mac Kurch hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop that brought in a run to cut it to 8-3.

Two pitches into Sean McCarthy’s at bat, Wiese threw a wild pitch that advanced runners to second and third with two outs. McCarthy eventually reached on an error by Sauer, who was at shortstop, that also allowed a run to score to make it 8-4.

Will Lauterbach then hit an RBI single to center to round out the scoring for the Trojans as Grant Revels grounded out to Sauer.

Gerritson pitched six innings with three strikeouts while giving up two runs off three hits and five walks.

Next up was top-ranked Denmark to cap off the invite and the Warriors held their own for much of it.

The Vikings got out to an early 2-0 lead to start the first inning, but the Warriors fought back in the third inning.

With runners on second and third with two outs, Carson Bresser ― who went 2-for-3 at the plate ― hit a two-RBI double to right to tie the game at 2.