BARABOO -- The Baraboo High School dugout and sidelines will have a different look this coming school year, as coach Steve Considine has accepted a job in the Lake Mills Area School District.
Considine, a 2006 Portage high school graduate, who was the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach at Baraboo High School, has accepted a job as an assistant principal and athletic director at Lake Mills for the upcoming school year.
Considine, who was a member of Portage's 2006 baseball team that won a Division 2 state championship, was hired by Baraboo prior to the 2014-15 school year. In his time at Baraboo, Considine helped the Thunderbirds end a pair of double-digit streaks.
The first came in 2017, when he led the Baraboo baseball team to its second Badger North Conference championship in program history — and first since 2006.
The football team ended a 12-year playoff drought in 2018. Considine made the switch from defensive coordinator to offensive coordinator prior to the season, helping the T-Birds go 4-3 in Badger North Conference play to snap the drought. Baraboo went on to lose to Waunakee in the playoffs, finishing with a 4-6 record under head coach Steve Turkington.
Considine's final season coaching Baraboo's baseball program came this spring, when the T-Birds went 9-14. Baraboo earned a No. 5 seed in the playoffs before suffering a 6-5 loss to Wisconsin Dells.
