PREP SPORTS: Next three months will be wilder and more action-packed than ever because of pandemic

As a result, the Golden Beavers got a bye into the regional semifinals on Feb. 12 and will face either fourth-seeded Wet Bend West or fifth-seeded Hartford.

Another top seed from the area is Randolph, the third-ranked team in Div. 4. Normally in Div. 5, the Rockets moved up a level and will face either fourth-seeded Living Word Lutheran or fifth-seeded Kohler in the regional semifinals.

Waupun is ranked fifth in Div. 2 and got a No. 2 seed, which did still net the Warriors a bye into the regional semifinals. They’ll face third-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 12 and then, if they win, in all likelihood will see top-seed and third-ranked Reedsburg in the finals on Feb. 13.

The girls state tournament will be Feb. 25-27, with three of the five divisions competing at the La Crosse Center and the other two divisions still in search of a venue.

The boys basketball postseason will begin two weeks from today and there are many communities in the area with teams poised to make deep runs.

Beaver Dam has had a bit of an up and down last couple weeks, albeit due to a very challenging schedule, but the Golden Beavers were at one point ranked sixth in Div. 2 and aren’t a team others are itching to see across the line once the brackets are released Sunday.