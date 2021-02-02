PREP SPORTS: Next three months will be wilder and more action-packed than ever because of pandemic

This time of year on the prep sports calendar is a busy time no matter what, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to be a particularly hectic stretch in 2021.
Wrestling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, boys swimming and gymnastics are the normal sports that make up the winter postseason sprint, which usually begins with conference wrestling meets the first weekend in February and ends with the boys basketball state tournament in mid-March.
This year, however, those sports have all had their postseasons moved up a couple weeks in order to accommodate the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” for schools that couldn’t have fall sports in the fall due to the pandemic.
Wrestling kicked off on Saturday with regional tournaments and will continue this Saturday with sectional tournaments, with the teams that win those sectionals in Divisions 2 and 3 advancing to team state and the top two teams in Div. 1 moving on. Those state tournaments will be Feb. 20 at Kaukauna (Div. 1), Adams-Friendship (Div. 2) and Wausau East (Div. 3).
The individuals who finish in the top two at their respective weights at sectionals will qualify for the individual state tournament, which will take place Feb. 13 at the same sites as the team state tournaments.
Next in line as far as kicking off the postseason are boys and girls hockey, which start the playoffs tonight.
The Beaver Dam boys team got a No. 8 seed in its Div. 1 sectional and will open against ninth-seeded Appleton United in the regional semifinals, with a trip to Cornerstone Community Center in De Pere to face top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame in the finals on Thursday on the line. The other area boys hockey team — Waupun — has opted out of the postseason this year.
In girls hockey, Beaver Dam got a No. 6 seed and will travel to Ozaukee to face third-seeded Cedarburg co-op on Thursday.
The boys and girls hockey state tournament will be held at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 20, the same day as gymnastics sectionals. The Div. 1 gymnastics state tournament will be at the normal venue — Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School — on Feb. 27 but Div. 2 will be held at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse this year.
Of great interest in the area will be the girls basketball postseason, which kicks off a week from today with regional quarterfinals and boasts a handful of teams capable of making a run to state.
Beaver Dam — winner of the Div. 2 state title from 2017-2019 and a qualifier last March before the tournament was abruptly called off because of the onset of the pandemic — is ranked fifth in Div. 1 (many teams moved up a division due to the void left by schools that couldn’t play this winter because of the pandemic) according to the WisSports.net coaches poll and got a No. 1 seed.
As a result, the Golden Beavers got a bye into the regional semifinals on Feb. 12 and will face either fourth-seeded Wet Bend West or fifth-seeded Hartford.
Another top seed from the area is Randolph, the third-ranked team in Div. 4. Normally in Div. 5, the Rockets moved up a level and will face either fourth-seeded Living Word Lutheran or fifth-seeded Kohler in the regional semifinals.
Waupun is ranked fifth in Div. 2 and got a No. 2 seed, which did still net the Warriors a bye into the regional semifinals. They’ll face third-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 12 and then, if they win, in all likelihood will see top-seed and third-ranked Reedsburg in the finals on Feb. 13.
The girls state tournament will be Feb. 25-27, with three of the five divisions competing at the La Crosse Center and the other two divisions still in search of a venue.
The boys basketball postseason will begin two weeks from today and there are many communities in the area with teams poised to make deep runs.
Beaver Dam has had a bit of an up and down last couple weeks, albeit due to a very challenging schedule, but the Golden Beavers were at one point ranked sixth in Div. 2 and aren’t a team others are itching to see across the line once the brackets are released Sunday.
Others from the area making noise — a lot of noise — this winter are Hustisford (ranked first in Division 5), Cambria-Friesland (third in Div. 5) and Randolph (ninth in Div. 4).
Like with the girls, three of the five boys divisions will hold their state tournaments at the La Crosse Center and the other two divisions are still up in the air as far as a site. The boys state tournament will be March 4-6.
The week of the boys state tournament is when the calendar really gets quirky, because March 2 is the first day schools like Beaver Dam, Columbus, Mayville and Waupun that are participating in the alternate fall season can have girls volleyball games.
And football practice starts March 8 — won’t that be interesting as far as the weather and practice conditions are concerned? — with the first games likely taking place either Thursday, March 25 or Friday, March 26.
Practice for the boys soccer alternate fall season starts March 22 and the first games will be March 30
And then comes springs sports, which got pushed back this year to accommodate the alternate fall sports. Practice for baseball, softball, track and field and boys golf begins April 19 and girls soccer practice starts a week later on April. 26. It won’t be until April 27 before the first baseball and softball games or track and field meets, and boys tennis practice doesn’t begin until May 3.
The first girls soccer games will be May 4; the first boys tennis meets on May 7 and the last week of football in the alternate fall sports season is May 8.