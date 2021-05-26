PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam baseball, softball teams win; Columbus baseball team clinches share of league title

A two-out blast to center by Evan Sharkey in the top of the fifth inning broke up a tie game and the Beaver Dam prep baseball team would tack on two more insurance runs in the sixth, pulling away late for a 9-5, Badger North Conference victory over host Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
Sharkey, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the contest, drove in Jacob Stinemates on the homer after Stinemates had reached on a one-out single.
Both runs scored in the sixth were unearned after a two-out error extended the inning. Alex Soto, who was 1-for-2, was credited with his third RBI in the game when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, plating the last run of the game.
Soto led off the game with a solo homer to center, and Wesley Biel and Sharkey both doubled in the contest, giving the Golden Beavers four extra base hits on the day.
Daelen Johnson went five innings, scattering six hits and three walks and allowing five runs, all earned, while getting the win. He struck out six.
Griff Wicklund was 0-for-3 but drew a pair of walks and scored twice.
With the win, Beaver Dam improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play while the Vikings dropped to 8-5 and 5-5.
The Golden Beavers missed a couple weeks earlier in the season due to COVID-19 so they’re in the process of making up games. They’ll play host to Mount Horeb on Thursday then head to DeForest for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Cardinals claim crown
The Columbus baseball team’s magic number to win the Capitol North Conference title entering Tuesday was two. It’s now zero.
The Cardinals struck for a pair in the first inning, added three in the third and rolled to a 7-2 win over Lakeside Lutheran in match-up of teams atop the league standings.
Columbus was 6-1 in conference while the Warriors were 5-2, so the victory for the Cardinals assured that they could finish in no worse than a tie with Lakeside. But Watertown Luther Prep, which also entered Tuesday at 5-2, suffered a 3-2 loss to Poynette, guaranteeing Columbus of at least a share of the title.
The Cardinals can clinch the title outright with either a win at Luther Prep on Thursday or at Poynette next Thursday.
Trace Kirchberg’s RBI single plated AJ Uttech in the first inning Tuesday against Lakeside, making it 1-0. Uttech was hit by a pitch and then James Mobry singled, putting runners at first and second for Kirchberg.
Jaymeson Sullivan’s RBI groundout later in the inning made it 2-0. And in the third, Mobry would reach on a one-out single, steal second and score on Kirchberg’s second RBI single of the contest to make it 3-0.
Christian Oppor followed with a single before Kirchberg scored on an RBI single to make it 4-0 and Oppor scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Mobry finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, Kirchberg 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Oppor 2-for-4 with an RBI and Sullivan 1-for-3 with two RBIs as Columbus’ Nos. 2-5 hitters were a combined 8-for-15 with six RBIs.
Kirchberg went 5 1/3 innings, throwing 100 pitches on the nose while allowing three hits, walking two and striking out seven. He gave up both runs, but neither was earned.
Golden Beavers breathe sigh of relief
Gabby Fakes’ RBI double capped off a four-run fourth inning for the Beaver Dam softball team Tuesday at Sauk Prairie but the Golden Beavers very nearly gave all four back, ultimately escaping with a 4-3 victory in a match-up of teams at opposite ends of the Badger North Conference standings.
Beaver Dam is now 12-1 overall and 10-1 in league play while Sauk Prairie dropped to 3-11 and 1-9 in conference.
The Golden Beavers will play at Mount Horeb, ranked 10th in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, on Thursday in a contest that likely could decide the conference title as the Vikings are 9-1 in Badger North play.
The Vikings are the only team to have beaten Beaver Dam in conference, handing the Golden Beavers a 9-7 loss back on May 7.
Notable finish for Nortman
The Beaver Dam boys golf team took seventh among eight teams at Tuesday’s Badger North Conference tournament held at Wild Rock in Wisconsin Dells, but senior Ben Nortman carded a 21-over-par 93 to finish 20th in the individual standings.
Brody Stofflet shot a 97, Noah Banes a 102 and Ty Bunkoske a 106 to round out the four counting scores for the Golden Beavers
Rare defeat for Warriors
The Waupun softball team, ranked sixth in Division 2 according to this week’s Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, lost for just the third time this season, falling 6-4 to Winneconne on Tuesday.
Meknya Potratraz’s two-out, two-run double in the sixth closed the gap to 6-3 and Julia Loomans followed with an RBI single, but the Warriors’ rally was snuffed out from there.
Portratraz and Loomans were both 2-for-3 while Kayla Rote was 3-for-4.
Waupun is now 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the East Central Conference while Winneconne improved to 11-7 and 8-3. The Warriors can reclaim solo possession of first place in the league with a win Thursday over Campbellsport, which is also 9-2 in league play.
That game Thursday won’t officially decide the conference title but the winner will have only two games to go and guarantee a share of the championship in one of them. For Waupun, those games are against Berlin and Ripon next week.
United roll against Living Word Lutheran
Brielle Blome’s had a hat trick and Rylie Collien added a pair of goals, accounting for all but one of the tallies Tuesday for Hustisford/Dodgeland in Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Living Word Lutheran.
Tristin Bischoff added the other goal, hers coming in the 37th minute after she stole the ball from the defense and took a shot from 25 yards out that sailed over the keeper.
Blome assisted on both of Collien’s goals, giving her eight points on the night.
H/D’s defense and keeper Jadyn Hunkosky had another great showing as well, posting the team’s sixth shutout in seven games this spring. The United are now 6-0-1, allowing only two goals in a 4-2 victory over Omro on May 11.
The United are in first place in the Flyway Conference at 4-0-1 and will look to clinch the league title when they play host to Winnebago Lutheran Academy (3-0) next Thursday.
Bats not quite enough for Dodgeland/Husty
Mya Schreier’s grand slam in the second inning gave the Dodgeland/Hustisford softball team a 4-3 lead over Johnson Creek and Dodgeland/Husty added one in the third and two in the fourth for a 7-3 lead.
But the Bluejays came roaring back and ultimately prevailed 8-7 in Trailways South Conference action.
Autumn Soter went 3-for-4 with a double for Dodgeland/Husty.
Cardinals come away with a draw
Reese Moorad scored on an assist from Andrea Diaz to give the Columbus girls soccer team a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute but Cambridge/Deerfield got the equalizer after halftime, in the 58th minute, and neither side could find the net after that, resulting in a 1-1 draw between the two Capitol Conference foes.
Kayla Hunt had nine saves for Columbus
Crusaders clip Cardinals
Jolie Schouten scored twice and Abigael Mbah added the other goal as the Central Wisconsin Christian girls soccer team claimed a 3-1, Flyway Conference win over Mayville.