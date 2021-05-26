PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam baseball, softball teams win; Columbus baseball team clinches share of league title

A two-out blast to center by Evan Sharkey in the top of the fifth inning broke up a tie game and the Beaver Dam prep baseball team would tack on two more insurance runs in the sixth, pulling away late for a 9-5, Badger North Conference victory over host Mount Horeb on Tuesday.

Sharkey, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the contest, drove in Jacob Stinemates on the homer after Stinemates had reached on a one-out single.

Both runs scored in the sixth were unearned after a two-out error extended the inning. Alex Soto, who was 1-for-2, was credited with his third RBI in the game when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, plating the last run of the game.

Soto led off the game with a solo homer to center, and Wesley Biel and Sharkey both doubled in the contest, giving the Golden Beavers four extra base hits on the day.

Daelen Johnson went five innings, scattering six hits and three walks and allowing five runs, all earned, while getting the win. He struck out six.

Griff Wicklund was 0-for-3 but drew a pair of walks and scored twice.

With the win, Beaver Dam improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play while the Vikings dropped to 8-5 and 5-5.