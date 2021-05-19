PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam girls soccer rallies, comes up short against Reedsburg; Husty/Dodgeland girls soccert strengthens grip on Flyway lead

The outlook at halftime of Tuesday’s match against Reedsburg wasn’t all that bad for Beaver Dam’s prep girls soccer team.
It got worse in a hurry. But then it got better.
Ultimately, though, the Golden Beavers’ comeback fizzled out and Reedsburg left town with a 4-2, Badger North Conference victory.
Bella Nobbe’s tally in the fourth minute gave Reedsburg a 1-0 lead, but neither side scored the rest of the half.
Sydney Cherney would strike in the third minute of the second half, however, and Cassidy Klitzek followed three minutes later to give Reedsburg a 3-0 lead.
But Beaver Dam got goals from Abby Okon in the 62nd minute and Brooklyn Holt in the 72nd minute — Kailey Walters assisted on both — and suddenly the Golden Beavers were within a goal with 18 minutes to go.
The Golden Beavers never could get the equalizer though, and Nobbe book-ended the scoring with a tally in the 76th minute to provide some insurance.
Shots on goal in the game were pretty even, with Reedsburg getting of 16 and Beaver Dam recording 19. Reedsburg keeper Haylee Kast had 17 saves while Beaver Dam keeper Becca Dray had a dozen.
“Reedsburg always comes to play,” Beaver Dam coach Rob Nill said. “They had some strong players up top who really put our defense to work. They came up with a goal early in the first half that we couldn't counter.
“We started to make some things click (in the second half) and were able to get back two of the three (goals we allowed) within 10 minutes of each other and really had some good momentum. We had a few more opportunities but could not capitalize.”
Still in the driver’s seat
Hustisford/Dodgeland struck early in Tuesday’s Flyway Conference tilt with Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian, then the United clamped down.
For almost 86 minutes.
Brielle Blome collected a cross from Latticia Snyder, took a touch past a defender and fired a hard shot to the lower right corner of the net from just inside the top of the 18-yard box and H/D made that goal hold up the rest of the way, winning 1-0 to stay unbeaten in league play.
The United are now 4-0, good for eight points, while second-place Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs has five points with a 2-0-1 record.
Springs will welcome H/D on Thursday night in a match that very well could determine the conference title.
“Tonight was a tough battle,” United coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Lourdes was playing very defensively so it was critical for us to score early. It was hard to find openings with a group of defenders in the way of the goal. Lourdes was looking to score off a long ball over our defense. I want to give our defense a lot credit for never cracking.
“And our keeper Jaden Hunkosky also did an excellent job of coming out and collecting anything they were firing up near our box. All of our midfielders really put on a lot of miles in support of the forwards and the defense today. Alena Beisbier did a great job in the half half of marking on their strong leg in the middle.
“Good teams find a way to win games where things are not always going their way; today I think we took a step in the right direction in the growth of character needed to overcome adversity and keep battling to get the win.”
Hunkosky had six saves for Husty/Dodgeland.
Big Red avoid shutout
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s springs scored right away off the opening kickoff and added two more first-half goals to lead 3-0 at halftime. The Ledgers then tacked on a fourth goal early in the second half to make it 4-0.
But in the 88th minute, Niah Wright found the back of the net on an assist from Naomi Mwai to save Wayland from getting blanked as the Big Red would suffer a 4-1 loss to the Ledgers in a Flyway Conference prep girls soccer match on Tuesday.
“I’m so happy we got that goal at the end,” Wayland coach Laura Killingsworth said. “The score really wasn’t indicative of how much we actually possessed the ball throughout the game. Honestly, that’s the best we’ve played all season in terms of passing and being first to the ball.”
Marshladies mash Husty/Dodgeland
Paige Boeck’s two-out, RBI triple in the top of the first inning capped off a two-run frame for Horicon and the Marshladies never looked back, beating Husty/Dodgeland 9-2 on Tuesday in a Trailways South Conference prep softball game.
Boeck finished 3-for-4 in the game. Emma Miller, who had an RBI bunt single in the first to provide the game’s first run.
Ally Roberts’ RBI single in the bottom of the fourth drove in Kira Schall and Morgan Kehl later scored on a passed ball to get H/D with 7-2, but Horicon, which scored in every inning but the second and the seventh, added single runs in the fifth and sixth to counter.
Miller was 1-for-4 with two RBIs while Lizzy Gibbs and Amber Rogenbauer also each had a hit and an RBI for Horicon. Boeck also had a fourth-inning triple for two on the day, while Hala Schultz tripled as well.
Mya Schreier was 2-for-4 with a triple to lead H/D.
Cardinals clip Spartans
Jimmy Held, Aaron Anderson and Cole Legas each had two RBIs to lead the Mayville prep baseball team to a 7-4, Flyway Conference win over Laconia on Tuesday.
Held’s two RBIs came via a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning. Anderson, Cohen Raddemann and Bryce Volbright had two hits apiece for the Cardinals and Volbright accounted for Mayville’s other RBI.
Raddemann scattered eight hits and two walks over 6 2/3 innings of work but limited the damage to earn the win. Only two of the four runs scored against him were earned.
Warriors win big over Kewaskum
Hailey Huenink doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Waupun prep softball team to a 12-6 win over Kewaskum in one game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and Kayla Rote doubled and drove in a pair in a 5-0 win for Waupun in the other game as the Warriors claimed a sweep of their East Central Conference rivals.
Delaney Stelsel scattered four hits and three walks while striking out eight in a complete-game effort for Waupun in the shutout victory.
Beaver Dam defeats DeForest
The Golden Beavers’ boys golf team notched win No. 1 on the Badger North Conference season, knocking off the Norskies 192-211 on Tuesday at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam.
Tyler Bunkoske carded a 10-over-par 46 lead the Golden Beavers while Brody Stofflet (47) and Logan Heim (48) were right behind.
Ben Nortman’s 51 rounded out the Golden Beavers’ score.
Mason Kuluvar matched Bunkoske with a 46 as the two were co-medalists on the day.