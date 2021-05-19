PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam girls soccer rallies, comes up short against Reedsburg; Husty/Dodgeland girls soccert strengthens grip on Flyway lead

“And our keeper Jaden Hunkosky also did an excellent job of coming out and collecting anything they were firing up near our box. All of our midfielders really put on a lot of miles in support of the forwards and the defense today. Alena Beisbier did a great job in the half half of marking on their strong leg in the middle.

“Good teams find a way to win games where things are not always going their way; today I think we took a step in the right direction in the growth of character needed to overcome adversity and keep battling to get the win.”

Hunkosky had six saves for Husty/Dodgeland.

Big Red avoid shutout

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s springs scored right away off the opening kickoff and added two more first-half goals to lead 3-0 at halftime. The Ledgers then tacked on a fourth goal early in the second half to make it 4-0.

But in the 88th minute, Niah Wright found the back of the net on an assist from Naomi Mwai to save Wayland from getting blanked as the Big Red would suffer a 4-1 loss to the Ledgers in a Flyway Conference prep girls soccer match on Tuesday.