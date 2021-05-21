PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Husty/Dodgeland girls soccer team holds ground in conference race; Randolph softball team scores upset

Hustisford/Dodgeland’s prep girls soccer team didn’t score in Thursday night’s match against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
The United didn’t lose any ground in the Flyway Conference standings, either.
Despite winning in shots on goal 11-6, the United couldn’t find the back of the net but did still come away with a scoreless draw, remaining atop the league standings, now with a 4-0-1 mark.
Springs is 2-0-2 while Winnebago Lutheran Academy is in second place with a 3-0 mark. WLA visits Husty/Dodgeland on June 3 in what’s looking like the match that will decide the league champion.
“This is one of those games I felt we won every place but the scoreboard,” H/D coach Otto Hopfinger said of the draw against Springs. “We came out very fast and kept pressure on Springs early, earning a penalty kick at 5 minutes into the match that just sailed 6 inches over the upper left post. Later in the first half their keeper saved a long shot that looked as if it had cleared her hands but she just got a finger on it to tip it over the bar. In the second half we had numerous great chances that just sailed wide from close range.
“Our defense played outstanding again tonight, shutting down the Springs attack and earning their fifth shutout in 6 games. Latticia Snyder had to fill in on our defensive line tonight and did an excellent job.”
Rockets cage Tigersharks
Josie Spors was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and also got the job done in the circle, allowing only three runs — two earned — while striking out one and walking one to pace the Randolph prep softball team to a 5-3 win over Princeton/Green Lake on Thursday.
With the victory, the Rockets improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in Trailways North Conference place while the Tigersharks suffered their first loss of the year, falling to 10-1 and 5-0 in league play.
Allison Nieman was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs in the win for Randolph.
Cardinals hold down Berlin
Logan Arroyo scattered six hits and three walks but didn’t budge in the runs column, pitching a complete-game shutout as Mayville claimed a 4-0, non-conference win over Berlin on Thursday.
He struck out six and also helped his own cause at the plate, going 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Aaron Anderson’s two-out RBI double in the first inning gave Mayville a 1-0 lead and that would be plenty with Arroyo in command on the hill.
Mayville churned out 11 hits — Anderson was 3-for-4 and Damien Hauglie was 2-for-3 to lead the way — and committed only one error.
Warriors pour it on late
Waupun’s prep softball team capitalized on shoddy defense by Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three unearned runs to turn a 2-1 lead into a 5-1 lead in an eventual 5-2, East Central Conference victory on Thursday at Jerry Medema Fields in Waupun.
Delaney Stelsel led off the big frame with a single but then came an error followed by two outs. The inning should have been over, but instead an intentional walk loaded the bases and an error by the left fielder cleared them.
Kayla Rote was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored for Waupun and Alison Batzler was credited with the Warriors only RBI of the contest.
Stelsel went the distance in the circle, scattering six hits and a walk while striking out two. Only one of the two runs scored on her was earned.
Big Red finish out year well
Wayland's prep girls soccer team didn't win in its final match of the 2021 campaign, but it was a good showing by the Big Red nonetheless.
Goalkeeper Erica Malimi allowed only one goal — a penalty kick in the 56th minute — and the Big Red hung with North Fond du Lac/Laconia/Oakfield/St. Mary's Springs the whole way, ultimately suffering a 1-0, Flyway Conference loss.
"Erica had a great game, definitely her best all season," Wayland coach Laura Killingsworth said. "She made terrific saves and was more aggressive and agile than she’d been the rest of the season. PKs are tough and she almost had it."
Wayland also had a PK opportunity in the 19th minute but couldn't convert.
The game was played at the Wayland Academy Athletic Fields in Beaver Dam and being that it was a home game and their last match of the year, it also was the Big Red's Senior Night.
The team honored Claudia Loppnow, Sandra Elgizooli, Milly Barudin, Maya Wallman, Erica Malimi, Blake Stromberg, and Alicia Lechon Cabello.
Loppnow and sophomore Naomi Mwai shared team Most Valuable Player honors this season, while, sophomore Saniah Wright was named Most Improved Player and Elgizooli was given the Champion of Character award.
"We were fortunate to have some really great senior leadership this year; I only wish we could have gotten a win for them tonight but we still played a heck of a game and in front of a lot of supportive fans," Killingsworth said.