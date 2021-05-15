PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Rio girls handily take team title at first home invite after decades-long hiatus

There’s quite a long layoff since the Rio track and field team last hosted an invitational.
After a hiatus spanning “a few decades,” according to coach Deb Hutzler, the Vikings girls team rang in their return with style on Friday as they cruised to the team title with 159 points at the nine-team invitational at Rio High School.
The Rio girls won handily over runner-up Waupun CWC (89 points), while Westfield/Montello finished fourth with 82 points. The Pardeeville girls finished seventh with 39 points, while Randolph/Cambria-Friesland was eighth with 33.
On the boys side, it was a runaway for Marshall with Cardinals nearly winning the team title by nearly a century with 182 points. The Rockets were runners-up with 88, while Westfield/Montello (60), Pardeeville (52) and Rio (22) finished fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
The duo of Adeline Hutzler and Courtney Quist helped lead the way for the Rio girls as they combined for three individual event wins. Adeline Hutzler won both the shot put (30 feet, 1 inch) and the 200-meter dash (29.17 seconds), while Quist grabbed gold in the pole vault, winning with a top mark of 7-6.
Along with the trio of individual wins, the Vikings’ team of Sarah Hagenow, Lillian Cook, Maiya Stone and Emma Freeman pulled away to win the 800 relay in a time of 2:01.47. Along with the Rio winners, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Savannah Duckett raced to victory in the 100-meter dash with a top time of 13.68 seconds.
Pardeeville’s Abigail Breneman won the girls discus with a new personal record throw of 93-2, and the Westfield/Montello team of Bridget Hutchinson, Mary Shirley, Trinity Chambers and Sidney Hoffa won the 400 relay with a time of 57.36 seconds.
While they only tallied the four event wins, the Vikings pulled away thanks to their depth. Riley Landsverk finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 (5:58.80 and 13:29.02), while Quist and Cook took second (88-0) and third (78-8), respectively, in the discus, Hagenow was second in the long jump (14-10) and Hutzler took third in the triple jump (29-9½).
The Rio girls also took second in the 400 relay, and third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
The Pioneers added a pair of runner-up finishes by Salina Warren in the 100 and 200 (:13.94 and :29.22), Warren also took third in the high jump (4-10), while Hoffa (14-2) and Chambers (6-0) were third in the long jump and pole vault, respectively, and the Pioneers were second in the 800 and 3,200 relays.
McKenzie Kennedy was second for Randolph/Cambria-Friesland in the girls 100 hurdles with a time of :17.90, while Pardeeville added a second-place finish from Aubry Maass in the 400 with a new personal-best of 1:07.29.
On the boys side, the Rockets came away with the most area victories as they combined for four individual wins. Leading the way was Isaac Albrecht as he swept the 110 and 300 hurdles in times of 16.88 and 43.80 seconds, respectively.
Griffin Hart continued his strong start to the year by winning the high jump with a top mark of 5-10, while Ben Schmuck won the discus with a peak distance of 114-1. Hart, Jordan Tietz, Nick Katsma and Jacob Kile finished out the RCF boys’ victories as the quartet combined to win the 800 relay in 1:39.89.
The only other individual area winner came from Westfield/Montello as the Pioneers’ Zach Zehner won the pole vault, closing out his day at 9-6, while the Pardeeville team of Jackson Preston, Tyler Schommer, Spencer Smith and Devin Seth won the 1,600 relay in a time of 3:47.63.
Smith was one of two runners-up for the Bulldogs as he settled for silver in the 400 with a new personal record time of 53.74. Meanwhile, Schommer finished second in the 300 hurdles with new personal-best of his own with a time of 45.29.
Aidan Bobholz was second in the 800 with a time of 2:24.87, while Hart added third-place finishes in the 100 and 200 (12.01 and 24.22), Schmucki was third in the shot put (38-11) for the Rockets and the RCF 3,200 relay team grabbed bronze.
Noah Anason was second in the two-mile (11:50.31), while Darren Leibsle was second in the shot put (40-5½) and Braedy Alberts was third in the discus (108-3) for the Pioneers.
Jacob Rowe helped lead the way for the Rio boys as the senior took second in the triple jump with a top leap of 38-10. As impressive as it was — Rowe finished ahead of third by over a foot-and-a-half — it wasn’t enough to top the staggering mark of 43-8 set by Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl.
The hosts also got a third-place finish in the 400 relay as the team of Rowe, Anthony Treinen, Eric Eku and Isaac Severson crossed in 50.21 seconds.
Poynette rolls past rival Lodi
After struggling to put together a complete game so far this season, the Poynette baseball team came to play on Friday, rolling to a 10-3 win over rival Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game at Pauquette Park.
Kelby Petersen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and struck out four while allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in the complete-game to give the Pumas their first victory on the season.
“The boys came ready to play and it showed,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “I was happy with our drive and our fire tonight. They played hard and made some great plays defensively.”
The Pumas used a four-run second inning, including an RBI single by Riley Radewan, to stake their way to an early 5-1 lead. The Blue Devils responded with two in the top of the third and quickly threatened again in the fourth as Chance Meier laced a lead-off triple.
He was cut down trying to steal home however and Lodi failed to score the rest of the way. Poynette meanwhile tacked on an insurance run in the home half of the fourth for a 6-3 lead. The Pumas weren’t finished however, as they pushed across two more in the fifth on a two-out, two-run single by Michael Leiterman — Poynette had stranded nine runners in the first four frames — and added two more in the sixth to close things out.
Connor Petersen went 2-for-3 while Jaden McCormick doubled to help lead the Pumas. The Blue Devils got a double from Logan Lauterbach, while Owen Wendt struck out four and allowed three earned runs on six hits in three innings of relief.
Pumas stroll back into win column
After having its lengthy winning streak snapped earlier this week, the Poynette softball team got back into the win column on Friday with an emphatic 11-1 win over rival Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game.
Brooke Steinhorst went 3-for-4 with a double and allowed just one run on two hits with a dozen strikeouts in the complete game win for the Pumas. Poynette wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, plating two runs in the top of the first and three more in the third for a quick 5-0 lead.
The Pumas kept punching, ultimately adding six more runs in the top of the sixth before a late Lodi push. Emma Krumpen, who had both hits for the Blue Devils, belted a solo home run in the home half of the sixth but Lodi couldn’t add to the tally.
Abby Klink went 2-for-4 with a triple while Peyton Gest went 2-for-3 with a double to help power the Pumas, while Cadence Wipperfurth struck out two and allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks in the complete game loss.
Rio can’t hold off Almond-Bancroft
The Vikings baseball team started strong but couldn’t keep that momentum going on Friday as Rio faded in a 9-6 non-conference loss to Almond-Bancroft.
Daniel Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Cody Bartelt went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss for the Vikings. Rio got off to a sound start, plating three runs in the first inning for an early 3-0 lead.
And even after the Eagles answered two in the bottom of the first and three in the second, Rio stayed persistent. The Vikings pushed across single runs in the second, third and fourth to ultimately reclaim the lead at 6-5.
It didn’t last long, however, as the Eagles responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, and Rio stranded a pair of runners in both the sixth and seventh to fade away. Tanner Lamb went 3-for-4 with two RBIS, while Dan Baumgartner and Connor Newby each had a pair of hits, including a double, to help lead the Eagles.
Rio’s Tanner Lang went 2-for-3 and struck out two while allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in three innings of relief.