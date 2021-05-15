PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Rio girls handily take team title at first home invite after decades-long hiatus

The hosts also got a third-place finish in the 400 relay as the team of Rowe, Anthony Treinen, Eric Eku and Isaac Severson crossed in 50.21 seconds.

Poynette rolls past rival Lodi

After struggling to put together a complete game so far this season, the Poynette baseball team came to play on Friday, rolling to a 10-3 win over rival Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game at Pauquette Park.

Kelby Petersen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and struck out four while allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in the complete-game to give the Pumas their first victory on the season.

“The boys came ready to play and it showed,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “I was happy with our drive and our fire tonight. They played hard and made some great plays defensively.”

The Pumas used a four-run second inning, including an RBI single by Riley Radewan, to stake their way to an early 5-1 lead. The Blue Devils responded with two in the top of the third and quickly threatened again in the fourth as Chance Meier laced a lead-off triple.