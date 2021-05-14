ROUNDUP: Markesan baseball wins big again, Waupun baseball/softball win, Horicon baseball edges Fall River

The Markesan gave it to Montello again Thursday afternoon, in a 20-0 Trailways North Conference spanking.
Markesan’s Sage Stellmacher went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles. Chayce Osterhaus had a triple and two RBIs. Bryce Leedle went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored three times.
The Hornets outhit the Hilltoppers 18-3 in just five innings of work.
Osterhaus got the win, pitching four innings with five strikeouts. He gave up three hits and two walks. Gavin Gilbertson pitched one inning and struck all three batters he faced.
BASEBALL
Waupun smacks Kewaskum
The Warriors outhit the Indians 9-4 and scored two in the first and seven in the second to win 9-2 in Thursday’s East Central Conference clash.
Waupun’s Cole Hicken, Tyler Fromolz and Mason Holz each had two hits and a combined three RBIs.
Waupun’s Carson Bresser pitched a complete game, striking out an astounding 13 batters. He gave up just two runs, which both were earned, off of four hits and two walks.
Mayville splits doubleheader with North Fond du Lac
The Cardinals split a doubleheader with Flyway Conference foe Orioles on Thursday.
The Cardinals smashed the Orioles 14-7 while the Orioles returned the favor in the second game, 11-0.
The Cardinals used a trio of pitches in the first game. Logan Arroyo was credited with the victory as he pitched three innings with one strikeout while giving up three runs (one earned) off three hits. Jimmy Held started and went two innings while giving up four runs (three earned) off three hits and three walks. He also struck out two. Nick VanBeek pitched two innings, striking out one and giving up one hit.
Mayville’s Andrew Thom went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Cohen Raddemann went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Aaron Anderson and Cole Legas both had a double as well.
The Cardinals couldn’t get much of anything going in the second game as the Orioles pounded eight hits in a five-inning shortened game. The Orioles scored six in the fourth.
The Orioles were led by Easton Roedl who went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Joey Groll and Landon Behringer both had triples while Abraham Maurer and Jake Jaeger both had doubles.
Horicon outlasts Fall River in extras
Anthony Oeschner hit an RBI single with two outs in the top of the 10th inning in Thursday’s Trailways South Conference 5-4 victory Fall River.
It was Oeschner’s only hit of the game in five tries. Teammate Austin Vincent went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Landon Strieff went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Fall River’s Austin Blevins went 3-for-4 with an RBI as well.
Horicon’s Daniel Jansizewski pitched five innings with five strikeouts. He gave up two runs off three hits and two walks. Anthony Berggren pitched 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of three hits and one walk.
Fall River’s Sam Osterhaus pitched 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts while giving up one run off five hits and three walks. Matthew Miller pitched three innings with a strikeout, but gave up four earned runs off two hits and five walks.
SOFTBALL
Waupun takes both in DH with Plymouth
The Warriors won the first 8-2 and the second 12-3 in Thursday’s doubleheader with the Panthers.
The Warriors had 11 hits in the first game as Kayla Rote, Lexi Lehman and Alison Batzler each had a pair of hits in the first game.
Waupun’s Delaney Stelsel pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the first game. She gave up two earned runs off four hits and four walks. She also pitched a complete game in the second time and gave up three earned runs off eight hits and three walks, but struck out seven.
Lehman, McKenna Cunningham, Lexi Gerritson, Stelsel and Meknya Potratraz each had a pair of hits in the second game. The Warriors finished with 13 hits in the second game. Hailey Huenink had a home run and three RBIs. Gerritson also had three RBIs. Rote, Lehman, Stelsel and Potratraz each had a double.
Rockets blow by Wayland
Jorey Buwalda went 4-for-5 with three doubles to lead the Rockets to a 17-6 Trailways North Conference win over the Big Red.
Brianne Baird went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run with six RBIs. Both Madelynn Hemiling and Josie Spors both had a pair of hits as well.
Wayland’s Carmen Kehrmeyer and Ellie Aplin went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.