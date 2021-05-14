ROUNDUP: Markesan baseball wins big again, Waupun baseball/softball win, Horicon baseball edges Fall River

Fall River’s Austin Blevins went 3-for-4 with an RBI as well.

Horicon’s Daniel Jansizewski pitched five innings with five strikeouts. He gave up two runs off three hits and two walks. Anthony Berggren pitched 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of three hits and one walk.

Fall River’s Sam Osterhaus pitched 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts while giving up one run off five hits and three walks. Matthew Miller pitched three innings with a strikeout, but gave up four earned runs off two hits and five walks.

SOFTBALL

Waupun takes both in DH with Plymouth

The Warriors won the first 8-2 and the second 12-3 in Thursday’s doubleheader with the Panthers.

The Warriors had 11 hits in the first game as Kayla Rote, Lexi Lehman and Alison Batzler each had a pair of hits in the first game.

Waupun’s Delaney Stelsel pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the first game. She gave up two earned runs off four hits and four walks. She also pitched a complete game in the second time and gave up three earned runs off eight hits and three walks, but struck out seven.