Sauk Prairie's Baier commits to Bryant & Stratton College
PREP BASEBALL

Quinn Baier will head to Bryant & Stratton College next year.

The Sauk Prairie High School senior tweeted Sunday that he has committed to play NJCAA Division II baseball at Bryant & Stratton in Wisconsin.

Baier is coming off a junior season in which he earned honorable mention All-Badger North Conference recognition. The shortstop batted .244 in Badger North games last spring, while also tallying a 1.60 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 innings on the mound.

Baier, who had his sophomore season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, helped Sauk Prairie go 11-11 in 2021, including 5-9 in conference play. The Eagles’ season ended with a 4-0 loss to La Crosse Central in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

Bryant & Stratton went 23-29 in 2020-21 under head coach Alex Tomter.

