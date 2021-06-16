SOFTBALL: Energetic Beaver Dam punches Watertown in mouth for 8-1 win in regional finals

Beaver Dam’s Riley Czarnecki tacked on a one-out RBI double in the fourth before Edwards' groundout in same frame. Gracie Halfman capped off the Beavers' scoring in the fifth, when she laced a two-out RBI single through the right side.

The only run the Goslings put on the board happened in the third inning. With one out and a runner on second, Samantha Suski had an RBI-single to right to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the time.

The Golden Beavers got out of the jam in the third as Edwards got Drew Hinrichs to ground into an inning-ending 6-3 double play on the next at-bat.

The Goslings threatened again in the fourth when Fakes took the circle for the first time. With one out, Fakes gave up back-to-back singles, but it didn’t matter as she struck out the next two batters to retire the side and keep the momentum.

“We were hitting the middle of their order at that point and you could tell they were swinging,” Schmitt said. “They were going to go after her, so she buckled down and she hit her spots. You can really see she’s got maturity on the mound. It’s great to see her as a freshman and how far she’s going to go is awesome.”

Schmitt was pleased with her team’s defensive performance, crediting practice time for the outcome.