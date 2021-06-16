SOFTBALL: Energetic Beaver Dam punches Watertown in mouth for 8-1 win in regional finals

Abby Schmitt had experienced Wednesday’s prep softball game before.
Three years go she was in the midst of her first season as the head coach when she led Beaver Dam to her first WIAA Division 1 regional championship after beating Watertown by two runs.
That outcome happened again on Wednesday when the top-seeded Golden Beavers’ energy carried them past the fourth-seeded Goslings, 8-1, for another regional title.
“There was a lot more fire under this win with the girls and they are just ready to go,” Schmitt said. “That’s the team we know we can be in the postseason. I’m really excited to see how far we can go.”
And this victory was extra sweet for Schmitt because it was against a former Little Ten Conference rival as Beaver Dam has been in the Badger North Conference since the Little Ten was dissolved in 2018.
“The Little Ten Conference might be long gone, but they still understand the rivalry between Beaver Dam and Watertown,” Schmitt said. “It was great to see them come out here and just score almost every inning. We just didn’t let off the gas pedal, that’s for sure.”
The Golden Beavers got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, as Gabby Fakes scored off a throwing error and Audriana Edwards had an RBI-double to center.
Edwards had herself a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Her second RBI came on a groundout in the fourth inning that brought home Fakes to extend the lead to 7-1.
“She was just able to stay back and get a good swing on the ball,” Schmitt said. “It was going up the middle and she was doing a great job getting girls in. We had runners on base and she did her job. She did everything we asked of her."
The duo also carved up the Goslings in the circle as well. Edwards pitched the first three innings, striking out three and gave up one earned run off two hits, while Fakes closed things out with four scoreless frames while tallying seven strikeouts and scattering five hits.
“Watertown, they were getting their bats around,” Schmitt said. “They were getting them in play, but (Edwards and Fakes) were able to hit their spots and we worked wonders. And (catcher Carlee Lapen) did a great job calling the game behind the plate, and making sure everything stayed in front of her.”
The bats were hot for the Golden Beavers as they had Gosling pitchers Sydney Linskens’ and Abigail Murray’s number. Neither struck out any Golden Beavers while Linskens gave up five earned runs off four hits and four walks, and Murray gave up three runs (two earned) off five hits and one walk.
Beaver Dam’s Ginny Bryant had an RBI-single to right center for a 3-1 lead with two outs in the third. She would later score on a passed ball to go up 4-1 before Liv DiStefano had an RBI-double to right to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Beaver Dam’s Riley Czarnecki tacked on a one-out RBI double in the fourth before Edwards' groundout in same frame. Gracie Halfman capped off the Beavers' scoring in the fifth, when she laced a two-out RBI single through the right side.
The only run the Goslings put on the board happened in the third inning. With one out and a runner on second, Samantha Suski had an RBI-single to right to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the time.
The Golden Beavers got out of the jam in the third as Edwards got Drew Hinrichs to ground into an inning-ending 6-3 double play on the next at-bat.
The Goslings threatened again in the fourth when Fakes took the circle for the first time. With one out, Fakes gave up back-to-back singles, but it didn’t matter as she struck out the next two batters to retire the side and keep the momentum.
“We were hitting the middle of their order at that point and you could tell they were swinging,” Schmitt said. “They were going to go after her, so she buckled down and she hit her spots. You can really see she’s got maturity on the mound. It’s great to see her as a freshman and how far she’s going to go is awesome.”
Schmitt was pleased with her team’s defensive performance, crediting practice time for the outcome.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Schmitt said. “Every day we do 10 in a row and those girls, especially the infield, they cannot leave the field until they’re able to field 10 clean grounders or any balls that are hit to them. They might not like it in practice, but by the time they get to the games, they’re so confident and ready to go.”
Now it’s time to face another familiar Little Ten foe on Monday when third-seeded Slinger comes to town for a sectional semifinal game. The Owls upset second-seeded Hardford, 8-4, on Wednesday and have seven of their last eight games, including five straight.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.