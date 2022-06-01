Squeeze bunt sends Baraboo baseball back to WIAA Div. 2 sectionals for the first time since 2015

BARABOO — Big hits constantly eluded the Baraboo and Reedsburg high school baseball teams in their WIAA Division 2 regional final Wednesday night.

When one finally came, it was anything but a long ball.

However, it did just as much damage as Kalob Schadde’s squeeze bunt with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning sealed a 3-2 walk-off win for the third-seeded Thunderbirds over the No. 4 Beavers at Mary Rountree Evans Field.

“Coming off a stretch of not winning very many games earlier this year, coach was always pushing us, like reminding us that ‘We got the club that can go deep into the playoffs,’” Baraboo senior Riley Weyh said. “I think we understood the seriousness of every game could be our last game; I don’t think anyone wanted to stop playing, we want to go as far as we can.”

Weyh played a major hand in sending the Thunderbirds (15-13) back to the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2015, the year the T-Birds last qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, as he went five strong innings and was 4-for-4 at the plate.

The last of those hits provided the biggest punch as his single past Reedsburg third baseman Carter Kreger sparked the T-Birds’ rally. After Weyh’s single, Talan Pichler reached on a bunt single before Burke Schweda drew a walk to load the bases for Schadde.

Before the T-Birds’ lanky first baseman stepped in, the Beavers called timeout, allowing Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue to pose Schadde, who was 0-for-2 in his previous two attempts, with the opportunity to lay down the squeeze bunt.

“It wasn’t his night at the plate, but that’s something we talk about; being ready when you’re called upon. He absolutely was ready,” Pavlue said.

That he was.

Schadde perfectly dropped down a bunt down the third base line as Weyh raced by to touch home plate and send the T-Birds’ bench into pandemonium.

“We talked about it in the conference, he was 100% confident about it, executed and did a job for the team,” Pavlue said of Schadde’s walk-off bunt.

Execution was lacking on both sides throughout much of the game as the teams squandered chance after chance throughout the first six innings. The Beavers (13-9) loaded the bases in three of the first four innings but only mustered one run on Cooper Oakes’ two-out, full-count walk with the bases loaded in the second for a quick 1-0 lead.

“It was a good baseball game to watch, but we left too many on the basepaths,” Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said of his team’s 15 stranded baserunners.

Baraboo, meanwhile, loaded the bases in the second and fourth innings but scored in neither, sandwiching them around the first tally in the third on a Weyh RBI single. The T-Birds took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth as Levi Kline scored from third on a dropped third strikeout by Schadde, hurdling Reedsburg reliever Aden Edwards before touching home plate.

The Beavers bit back in the top of the sixth when Kreger ripped a two-out RBI single to center to knot things back up at 2 but Reedsburg couldn’t reclaim the lead. Clint Harms singled to lead off the seventh inning but only reached second on a passed ball as Pichler retired the next three batters in order to quell another threat.

“That was huge momentum. Traeton (Udelhofen) has come in some big spots, and same with Talan, all year,” Pichler said of the pair of relievers who took over after Weyh in the sixth and seventh. “Those two have done an awesome job keeping games where they need to be. I thought they did a really nice job of that in a tough, pressure-filled situation.”

Reedsburg starter Ty Thompson struck out three and allowed one run on five hits and two walks in four innings, while Kreger led the Beavers by going 3-for-3. Weyh struck out three, walked seven and allowed one run on six hits in five frames for the T-Birds, who also got two hits from Drew Mistele.

The T-Birds will travel to Waupun for next Tuesday’s sectional semifinal where they’ll play No. 1 seed Dodgeville. The Dodgers topped Sauk Prairie 3-1 on Tuesday night and the winner of the 10 a.m. clash will meet either Madison Edgewood or Jefferson for a chance to play at state.

It’s something Weyh and his teammates know is in the realm of possibilities.

“The whole year I knew we had the guys to do it; last year we could have, but this year we’ve got all the talent in the world, it’s just all in our heads,” he said. “Now I think we’ve got it in our heads, we’ve got it on the field and we can go all the way.”

Reedsburg 010 001 0 — 2 8 2

Baraboo 001 010 1 — 3 11 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — R: Thompson (4-5-1-1-2-3), Edwards (L; 2-6-2-2-1-1). B: Weyh (5-6-1-1-7-3), Udelhofen (1-1-1-1-1-0), Pichler (1-1-0-0-0-2).

Leading hitters — R: Kreger 3x3, Harms 2x4. B: Weyh 4x4, Mistele 2x4.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.