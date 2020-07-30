You have permission to edit this article.
SUMMER BASEBALL: Baraboo goes 1-2 at Mauston tournament
SUMMER BASEBALL

SUMMER BASEBALL: Baraboo goes 1-2 at Mauston tournament

Calvin Peterson

Baraboo pitcher Calvin Peterson fields a bunt and flips it to first base during a Badger North Conference game against Beaver Dam in April 2019.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Capital Newspapers

A pair of one-run losses prevented the Baraboo varsity baseball team from advancing to day three of the season-ending Woodside High School Summer League tournament in Mauston.

Baraboo opened the event with Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Tomah, then bounced back with Wednesday's 2-1 win over Portage before being eliminated by Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee Pius.

Baraboo handed Portage its first loss of the abbreviated summer season, dropping the Warriors to 12-1. The Thunderbirds took an early lead, pushing a run across in the home half of the opening frame. Portage pulled even in the top of the fifth, but Baraboo answered right back in the bottom half to take a 2-1 lead in the seven-inning game.

The top five seeds — Viroqua, Milwaukee Pius, Portage, Wautoma and Montello — advanced to Thursday.

