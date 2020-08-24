SUMMER BASEBALL: Baraboo's Steiner, Adams earn all-Woodside Summer League honors

Steiner pitched 16 innings over the course of four starts and six appearances. He won one game, allowed five earned runs and compiled a 2.188 ERA, a 1.625 WHIP and 18 strikeouts.

“Most impressive to me, however, is Payton’s character,” Pavlue said. “Payton is a very mature, responsible, passionate and dedicated young man. I can not wait to see the success that he experiences both this upcoming season and beyond his time in high school.”

Adams also appeared in 13 games — 10 regular season and three tournament. He went 11 for 30 (.367) in 36 plate appearances to collect eight singles, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, five runs, five walks, a .472 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

“From an athletic standpoint, Kyle’s strengths include his bat speed, physical strength, hustle and knowledge of the game,” Pavlue said. “Our coaches fully expect Kyle to play a very important role for our team this spring on offense and defense, regardless of the position or positions he ends up playing.”

That last part is up in the air for the versatile Adams, who can play all over the field.

“To describe Kyle Adams in one word — selfless,” Pavlue said, noting that the coaching staff pushed Adams out of his comfort zone.