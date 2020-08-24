SUMMER BASEBALL: Baraboo's Steiner, Adams earn all-Woodside Summer League honors

A pair of Baraboo prep baseball players made the most of the shortened season that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Payton Steiner and Kyle Adams each received all-Woodside High School Summer League honors after the 12-team season at the Woodside Sports Complexes in Mauston and Wisconsin Dells in June and July.
Steiner and Adams each had their junior high school seasons taken away when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the entire spring 2020 seasons in March. With the American Legion season also being canceled, the newly-created summer league ended with Steiner earning first-team honors and Adams making the second team.
Steiner, a regular in Baraboo’s varsity lineup since he was a freshman in 2018, batted .447 in 13 games this summer. The shortstop had 17 hits in 38 at bats, finishing with 13 singles, two doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs, 14 runs, four walks, a .523 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage.
“To say I was impressed with Payton Steiner this summer would be an understatement,” first-year Baraboo varsity coach Dan Pavlue said Monday. “From the first conversation I had with Payton, it was clear to me that he absolutely can not get enough baseball in his life. He is what I call a ‘field rat’ — he is often the first to show up and the last to leave. This impressive work ethic and passion is paired with his natural athletic ability which shines in his role as a top infielder, pitcher and hitter for our program.”
Steiner pitched 16 innings over the course of four starts and six appearances. He won one game, allowed five earned runs and compiled a 2.188 ERA, a 1.625 WHIP and 18 strikeouts.
“Most impressive to me, however, is Payton’s character,” Pavlue said. “Payton is a very mature, responsible, passionate and dedicated young man. I can not wait to see the success that he experiences both this upcoming season and beyond his time in high school.”
Adams also appeared in 13 games — 10 regular season and three tournament. He went 11 for 30 (.367) in 36 plate appearances to collect eight singles, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, five runs, five walks, a .472 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.
“From an athletic standpoint, Kyle’s strengths include his bat speed, physical strength, hustle and knowledge of the game,” Pavlue said. “Our coaches fully expect Kyle to play a very important role for our team this spring on offense and defense, regardless of the position or positions he ends up playing.”
That last part is up in the air for the versatile Adams, who can play all over the field.
“To describe Kyle Adams in one word — selfless,” Pavlue said, noting that the coaching staff pushed Adams out of his comfort zone.
“Kyle has primarily played catcher and third base in the past, but our coaches wanted to see how he looked and would respond playing a few new positions, such as first base and corner outfield. Kyle not only gladly accepted this challenge, but thrived in these new positions. He truly wants what is best for the team as a whole, which is a characteristic that is oftentimes difficult to find among high school athletes.”
Pavlue, who took over the program from Steve Considine, liked what he saw from the Thunderbirds in the two months he had with them. Baraboo went 1-2 in the season-ending tournament, claiming a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Portage while suffering an 8-7 loss to Tomah and a 6-5 loss to Milwaukee Pius. Viroqua won the championship with a 5-0 win over Portage on July 30.
“With any change in coaching, there is a transition period for both the student-athletes and the coaches,” Pavlue said. “This summer provided our program with the valuable and necessary time to experience this transition period. By the end of the summer season, the student-athletes were able to understand, practice and demonstrate what we as coaches expect of them as students, athletes and members of the Baraboo community.
“On the field, our program was able to get a taste of our coaching staff’s philosophies for the game. By the end of the summer, these new ideas, strategies and approaches to the game started to show positive results on the field from both individual players and the team as a whole. Our coaching staff was impressed with the amount of ground we were able to cover in a short period of time, and the overall progression of the group from the beginning to the end of the summer season.”
The Baraboo coaches got a look at a lot of players. Baraboo’s Levi Kline (.389) and Dawsan Newman (.316) joined Adams and Steiner in batting over .300 while playing at least seven games.
Zach Gaffney pitched a team-high 19 innings, starting four of his seven appearances while tallying 20 strikeouts and a 4.789 ERA. Quinn Mueller had a 4.07 ERA and a 1-0 record in 10.1 innings, while Keagan Marking had a 2.25 ERA in 9.1 innings.
Establishing depth will be crucial for a Baraboo team that will have an interesting roster makeup due to the canceled 2020 season.
“We have a very large group of seniors, but many of them have limited or no varsity baseball experience,” Pavlue said. “Despite this, our coaching staff is confident that our group’s abilities and character will result in us competing at a very high level in our conference. We were continually impressed with the depth that we have across all positions, as well as the passion that our group has for the game. Our group has the ingredients to be successful, and I personally cannot wait to see how they develop as individuals and as a team.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!