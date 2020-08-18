SUMMER BASEBALL: Beaver Dam holds off Columbus 9-6

For the first four innings of Tuesday’s summer baseball game, Beaver Dam looked like it had Columbus’ number, taking a commanding nine-run lead.
However, Columbus came roaring back over the next couple of innings to cut the deficit to within three runs. But thanks to strong pitching by Alex Soto, Beaver Dam held off the late rally in the seventh to score a 9-6 victory.
“You could tell (Columbus was) a little more confident in the dugout, chirping a little bit, which is fine, but when I talked to the team I told them we’ve got to get our heads back in the game and battle,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “I knew Alex coming up there, he wanted to come and close it.
“We gave him the ball and like he’s done all season, he’s always been money when he comes in there on the mound.”
Columbus trailed 9-3 heading into the sixth, and quickly found itself with two outs to start the inning. But Mason Carthew walked and both AJ Uttech and Brady Link singled to load the bases. Brady Porter reached first off a throwing error, which scored two runs. Link advanced to third on the error and came home when the throw to third baseman Nick Curro was too high on the same play to cut Columbus deficit to 9-6.
“That’s what we’ve been really stressing to these guys and we stressed to them after the game is when you get in situations like that, you’ve got to find a way to put the ball in play,” Columbus coach Tim Stormer said. “You’ve got to make them make a play and when you do that, sometimes that’s what happens.”
Wilke wasn’t happy with the outcome of the play because it’s something his team would’ve worked on three times a week during practice had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the WIAA to cancel the spring season.
“Stuff like that is going to happen,” Wilke said. “We got a little sloppy there. Carter (Riesen) pitched fine in that inning. It’s just a couple bloop hits then we throw the ball around a little bit, and it turned into a big inning. We were lucky to get the (Trace) Kirchberg kid for the last out because that could’ve gotten very, very close there.”
Kirchberg saw his first action on the mound for Columbus all summer against Beaver Dam. He relieved starter James Mobry with two outs in the fourth, down 9-0. He finished with five strikeouts without giving up a run or hit.
“(Kirchberg) only threw 34 pitches and for him not throwing all summer, he threw really well,” Stormer said. “He started off a little rough. He started off a little high, but a lot of that is just adjusting to the mound and not being on it for a while. For him to come in and throw like that and shut them down, that helped. That got the guys fired up.”
Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel got things going in the second with a triple to right, and a couple batters later with runners in scoring position, Curro hit a two-run single to give Beaver Dam a 2-0 lead.
“He’s got a swing that when he makes contact, he’s a big, strong kid, the ball jumps off the bat,” Wilke said. “That was good to see because he’s one of those kids where the seniors aren’t playing anymore so he got some at bats and some opportunities to play the field, which was good for him.”
A lot of the younger guys in the lineup for Beaver Dam were at the bottom of the order. They helped tack on six runs, which was highlighted by a two-run single by Tyler Bunkoske.
“They did a good job. We had a lot of younger kids (where we) put them in a varsity game,” Wilke said. “It was good for them and good for us coaches because we had all the varsity coaches today coaching, it was good for us to see that. When your bottom of the order can hit the ball and get on base, it sets the table for the top.”
Biel got the start on the mound for Beaver Dam and pitched the first three innings with six strikeouts. He gave up just two hits.
While Stormer was pleased his guys finally got going later in the game, he felt his team needed to be more consistent.
“We’ve been up and down like that all year. Part of the problem we’re had is we’re a little bit flat and part of that is because we’re young. I think the big thing was we started putting the ball in play. We made them make a couple tough plays and they weren’t able to make them. That got us fired up and got us going.”
BEAVER DAM 9, COLUMBUS 6
Columbus 000 033 0 - 6 6
Beaver Dam 021 600 x - 9 9 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): C — James Mobry (L 3.2-8-3-3-5), Trace Kirchberg (2.1-0-0-0-5). BD — Wes Biel (W, 3-2-0-0-6), Nate Tisdale (1.2-0-0-3-1), Carter Riesen (1.1-2-0-0-3), Alex Soto (1-1-0-0-0).
Hitting (two or more hits): C — Declan Keating 2x3. BD — Ben Scharfenberg 2x4, Wes Biel 2x4, Nick Curro 2x3. 3B: BD — Wes Biel. 2B: C — Jeff Mobry.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!