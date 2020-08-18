SUMMER BASEBALL: Beaver Dam holds off Columbus 9-6

“He’s got a swing that when he makes contact, he’s a big, strong kid, the ball jumps off the bat,” Wilke said. “That was good to see because he’s one of those kids where the seniors aren’t playing anymore so he got some at bats and some opportunities to play the field, which was good for him.”

A lot of the younger guys in the lineup for Beaver Dam were at the bottom of the order. They helped tack on six runs, which was highlighted by a two-run single by Tyler Bunkoske.

“They did a good job. We had a lot of younger kids (where we) put them in a varsity game,” Wilke said. “It was good for them and good for us coaches because we had all the varsity coaches today coaching, it was good for us to see that. When your bottom of the order can hit the ball and get on base, it sets the table for the top.”

Biel got the start on the mound for Beaver Dam and pitched the first three innings with six strikeouts. He gave up just two hits.

While Stormer was pleased his guys finally got going later in the game, he felt his team needed to be more consistent.