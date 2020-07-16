SUMMER BASEBALL: Big days by Gerritson, Buchholz highlight 12-2 win for Waupun against Lomira/Theresa

WAUPUN — Noah Gerritson thought his batting stats were a lot more modest than they actually were Thursday night. He thought he was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
The Waupun first baseman was off by quite a bit.
He was 3-for-3 with six RBIs.
“Oh,” he said when he was corrected, “that’s what I was?”
Yes indeed.
And he wasn’t alone in having a big night at the plate. Left fielder Jarrett Buchholz stayed hot by going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Cole Hicken (2-for-4), Keegan Hartgerink (2-for-3), Brayden Sanders (2-for-3) and Jaden White (2-for-3) also had multiple hits as Waupun bludgeoned Lomira/Theresa, winning 12-2 in five innings in a Badgerland High School Summer League game at Gus Thompson Field.
“Picking up all fastballs,” Gerritson said of his approach at the plate of late. “Any fastball I see first pitch, I swing at.”
The big night at the plate for Gerritson came just two days after he threw a five-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs — a no-hitter that was only a third-inning walk away from being a perfect game.
“I did not expect it. It was unbelievable,” he said. “Pretty much all fastballs — I was throwing them up in the zone and they were swinging at it.”
Waupun wasted little time getting started Thursday night. After Cole Hicken worked a 1-2-3 top of the first, getting three straight groundouts, Buchholz singled on a line drive to center to start a two-out rally that produced four runs on a two-run single by Gerritson and a two-run double by White.
Hicken, who went all five innings and wasn’t charged with an earned run on three hits, no walks and four strikeouts, gave up a leadoff double in the top of the second inning and ended up letting in two runs on a pair of two-out errors to shrink Waupun’s lead in half.
But Waupun got going again in its half of the frame, plating five runs to make it 9-2, blowing the game wide open. The outburst started with back-to-back one-out RBI singles by Buchholz and Hartgerink and then Gerritson followed with another two-run single and Trent Ferris capped it off with a sacrifice fly.
After losing 6-5 in nine innings to Fond du Lac on Monday night, Waupun has been red hot ever since, scoring the 11 runs on 13 hits against Springs on Tuesday night and then the 12 runs on 14 hits Thursday night.
“We started late on Monday against Fond du Lac — we didn’t get going real good early in the game and that’s kind of what led us to that defeat. But ever since then we’ve been hitting the ball hard,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “Unfortunately now we’re at the time of the week where we’re off for a few days so we’ll see what happens next week when we come back (on Monday night against Mayville).
“We just hope those fortunes are still working. One through nine we’re putting the ball in play and hitting it hard.”
No one more so than Buchholz, who was 3-for-5 with two homers and all five RBis in the loss to Fond du Lac and then followed that up by hitting a grand slam and going 2-for-2 against Springs — making him 8-for-11 with three homers and 11 RBis in three games this week.
Even more astonishing? Until Monday, Buchholz, who was a senior this past school year and had been on varsity since he was a sophomore, was homerless at the high school level.
“I felt like it was going to come sometime,” he said. “I was hitting about one out every BP, so I just had to come through at some point.”
The grand slam, he said, was particularly special.
“The wind was blowing out a little bit,” he said of the ball clearing the scoreboard. “It was getting out anyway but a little bit of wind helped it — it might have gone a little bit farther than it should have.”
No doubt about it, he’s in the zone right now.
“I’m finally timing it up,” he said. “I put in some work in the offseason to start hitting the ball better—working on tee work—and now I feel like I have a better swing. I was able to get some more lifting in because of the time (off). I could just be at my house and hit the weights.”
Waupun was in jeopardy of having to come to bat in the bottom half of the fifth in order to preserve the mercy-rule victory but after allowing back-to-back one-out singles Hicken got a diving stop by Gerritson at first base for the second out and then struck out leadoff hitter Logan Luedtke on a nasty curveball with a runner on third base to end the game.
It wasn’t exactly high stakes, given the score. But it did still provide for a bit of drama.
“That’s why each year it’s always unique, because it’s new kids who are put into (those situations),” Standke said. “As a coach we’ve been through that scenario how many times in the last 10 years? A lot.
“But these kids haven’t maybe necessarily been in that position, so it’s nice to get them in that situation to see how they react — to prove to themselves that they can do it, so that when it does come up again, they can conquer it.”
WAUPUN 12, LOMIRA/THERESA 2
L/T 020 00 — 2 3 4
Waupun 453 00 — 12 14 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): L/T — Kenny Immel (L, 4-14-9-2-4). Waupun — Cole Hicken (W, 5-3-0-0-4).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): L/T — None. Waupun — Cole Hicken 2x4, Jarrett Buchholz 3x4, Keegan Hartgerink 2x3, Noah Gerritson 3x3, Brayden Sanders 2x3, Jaden White 2x3. 2B: Jake Zangl (L/T), Jarrett Buchholz, Noah Gerritson, Jaden White.
