SUMMER BASEBALL: Big days by Gerritson, Buchholz highlight 12-2 win for Waupun against Lomira/Theresa

“We just hope those fortunes are still working. One through nine we’re putting the ball in play and hitting it hard.”

No one more so than Buchholz, who was 3-for-5 with two homers and all five RBis in the loss to Fond du Lac and then followed that up by hitting a grand slam and going 2-for-2 against Springs — making him 8-for-11 with three homers and 11 RBis in three games this week.

Even more astonishing? Until Monday, Buchholz, who was a senior this past school year and had been on varsity since he was a sophomore, was homerless at the high school level.

“I felt like it was going to come sometime,” he said. “I was hitting about one out every BP, so I just had to come through at some point.”

The grand slam, he said, was particularly special.

“The wind was blowing out a little bit,” he said of the ball clearing the scoreboard. “It was getting out anyway but a little bit of wind helped it — it might have gone a little bit farther than it should have.”

No doubt about it, he’s in the zone right now.