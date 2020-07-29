SUMMER BASEBALL: Big fifth inning helps Waupun scoot past Beaver Dam 6-3

WAUPUN — The Beaver Dam and Waupun High School prep baseball teams used to have a fierce rivalry, being that they were in the Little Ten Conference together for so many years until Waupun left to join the East Central Conference and Beaver Dam left to join the Badger Conference.
The rivalry was renewed in Wednesday night’s Badgerland High School Summer League game at Gus Thompson Field.
After a strong start by Beaver Dam, Waupun answered back with a five-run third inning en route to a 6-3 victory.
“We’re a small school,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “It’s not like the old Waupun and Beaver Dam days. We’re down to just over 500 kids and Beaver Dam is flirting with 1,100. For our kids to come out here and compete and want it, I’m just very happy for them.”
The two sides haven’t played in the American Legion season in recent years, either. But they were on each other’s schedule this summer in the grassroots league of area teams that formed when the legion season got canceled by the pandemic.
Waupun trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning but loaded the bases with one out. Baron Buchholz then started the onslaught with an RBI single off the fence in left field.
“Baron just missed the grand slam there in the third and that really probably would’ve changed things a little bit more,” Standke said of Buchholz, who went 2-for-3 at the plate. “We got one out of that and that’s probably the longest single I’ve ever seen Baron hit because that kid is superfast.”
Buchholz’s cousin Jarrett Buchholz then drew an RBI walk and a couple batters later Noah Garritson hit a two-out, two-run single to left to make it 4-2 in Waupun’s favor. Brayden Sanders followed that with another RBI single to make it 5-2.
Standke credited three big hits in the first inning that were flyouts for the big inning in the third inning.
“I think that kind of set the tone and I just told the guys to be patient and keep hitting the balls hard and they’ll fall,” he said.
Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke thought Alex Soto pitched well. He got the loss, pitching six innings, giving up six runs (five earned) off of five hits and four walks. He only struck out one. And other than the third inning, the defense behind Soto played well. Second baseman Jeffrey Bemis helped turn a 4-6-3 double play to end the second inning and also had a diving stop for a 4-3 putout end the fifth inning. And for the first out of the game, Waupun’s Cole Hicken lined out to third baseman Griffin Wicklund.
“We turned that double play and then we made some nice plays,” Wilke said. “We got some good jumps on balls they hit hard in the outfield. It was a good game. We played well and they played well. Both pitchers did a good job.
“One inning and that’s the ball game.”
Sanders got the win for Waupun, pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts. He gave up nine hits and two walks and only two of the runs he allowed were earned.
Standke was pleased with the senior’s performance.
“He’s been our No. 1 this summer,” Standke said. “Vaughn Williston didn’t come out for us this summer, but he would’ve been No. 1 and No. 2 with him and Sanders. He’s taken the role of the No. 1 and he’s done a great job. He’s throwing off-speeds for strikes. He started out a little rough, but he had an inning of relief the other day too. I think he was getting acclimated to the mound again. He pitched great.”
Waupun has played in 15 games, accumulating a 12-3 record and this was just the fourth time it has allowed more than two runs.
“Our pitching has been great. Our defense has been great,” Standke said. “The kids are working hard.”
Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel and Braden Franke both had a pair of hits. Franke led off the third inning with a triple, and was brought in on Broden Boschert’s RBI groundout in the next at-bat to make it 2-0.
Eli Wilke’s squeeze bunt in the second inning gave Beaver Dam a 1-0 advantage.
“I thought we hit the ball hard,” Wilke said. “(Sanders) threw hard and has a good curveball. We’ve struggled with that a little bit, but I thought our kids had good approaches and taking it to the opposite field.”
The only problem for Beaver Dam was runners left on base.
“We left eight guys on,” Nate Wilke said. “In a three-run game, if you can get a couple of those guys in and that’s maybe a win for us.”
Waupun didn’t have the same problem, and it was Keegan Hartgerink’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning that capped off the scoring.
“I have not given one bunt sign all summer,” Standke said. “We were going to approach this summer a lot different. That’s way different for me because I’m a small-ball guy.
“The seniors didn’t come here to bunt, so that’s why we don’t bunt.”
WAUPUN 6, BEAVER DAM 3</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 011 010 0 - 3 9 2
Waupun 005 010 x - 6 5 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD – Alex Soto (L 6-5-5-4-1). W – Brayden Sanders (W, 7-9-2-2-9).
Batting (two or more hits): BD – Braden Franke 2x3, Wes Biel 2x4. W – Baron Buchholz 2x3. 3B: BD – Braden Franke. 2B: BD – Wes Biel. RBIs: BD – Jeffrey Bemis, Broden Boschert, Drew Pewicz. W – Jarrett Buchholz, Noah Gerritson 2, Keegan Hartgerink, Baron Buchholz, Brayden Sanders.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!