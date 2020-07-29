SUMMER BASEBALL: Big fifth inning helps Waupun scoot past Beaver Dam 6-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — The Beaver Dam and Waupun High School prep baseball teams used to have a fierce rivalry, being that they were in the Little Ten Conference together for so many years until Waupun left to join the East Central Conference and Beaver Dam left to join the Badger Conference.

The rivalry was renewed in Wednesday night’s Badgerland High School Summer League game at Gus Thompson Field.

After a strong start by Beaver Dam, Waupun answered back with a five-run third inning en route to a 6-3 victory.

“We’re a small school,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “It’s not like the old Waupun and Beaver Dam days. We’re down to just over 500 kids and Beaver Dam is flirting with 1,100. For our kids to come out here and compete and want it, I’m just very happy for them.”

The two sides haven’t played in the American Legion season in recent years, either. But they were on each other’s schedule this summer in the grassroots league of area teams that formed when the legion season got canceled by the pandemic.

Waupun trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning but loaded the bases with one out. Baron Buchholz then started the onslaught with an RBI single off the fence in left field.