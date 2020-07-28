SUMMER BASEBALL: Big innings, pitching boost Waupun to 11-0 win over Randolph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH — Getting runners on base wasn’t an issue for Randolph on Tuesday night. Getting them around the bases, however, was.

The same wasn’t the case for Waupun, which banged out nine hits, drew six walks and took advantage of four errors en route to an 11-0, Badgerland High School Summer League victory at Randolph High School.

“We just kind of added on,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said of methodically taking care of Randolph, with multiple runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.

Meantime, nothing added up for Randolph, which stranded 10 runners, including six in scoring position.

“Every inning we had people on, but that’s the name of the game (for us) this year — not getting them in,” Randolph coach Jared Spors said. “That’s the problem. We need that clutch hit and we’re just not getting it. But Waupun is a good team.”

Randoph pitcher Brody Buteyn got the first out of the game no problem, inducing a groundball. But then came a walk to speedster Baron Buchholz, and he stole second before plating the game’s first run when Jarrett Buchholz reached on an error.

Two batters later, Noah Gerritson grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 2-0, and Waupun never looked back.