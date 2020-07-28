SUMMER BASEBALL: Big innings, pitching boost Waupun to 11-0 win over Randolph

RANDOLPH — Getting runners on base wasn’t an issue for Randolph on Tuesday night. Getting them around the bases, however, was.
The same wasn’t the case for Waupun, which banged out nine hits, drew six walks and took advantage of four errors en route to an 11-0, Badgerland High School Summer League victory at Randolph High School.
“We just kind of added on,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said of methodically taking care of Randolph, with multiple runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.
Meantime, nothing added up for Randolph, which stranded 10 runners, including six in scoring position.
“Every inning we had people on, but that’s the name of the game (for us) this year — not getting them in,” Randolph coach Jared Spors said. “That’s the problem. We need that clutch hit and we’re just not getting it. But Waupun is a good team.”
Randoph pitcher Brody Buteyn got the first out of the game no problem, inducing a groundball. But then came a walk to speedster Baron Buchholz, and he stole second before plating the game’s first run when Jarrett Buchholz reached on an error.
Two batters later, Noah Gerritson grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 2-0, and Waupun never looked back.
But Randolph certainly had chances. In the bottom half of the first, Nolan Drews got hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and Jaeden Regnerus hit a two-out single to center, putting a runner in scoring position. Cole Hicken was able to snuff out that scoring opportunity, though, by striking out Brady Prieve.
After Waupun failed to add on to the lead in the top of the second, Buteyn reached on a one-out single before being stranded.
And Waupun would go in front 4-0 in the third on RBI singles by Keegan Hartgerink and Brayden Sanders.
That advantage was more than enough for Waupun’s pitching staff, which led by starter Cole Hicken’s four innings of four-hit ball — he walked none and struck out eight — was able to keep Randolph off the board.
The highlight of the night on the mound for Waupun would come in the fifth, though, when catcher Keegan Hartgerink, who graduated this spring, took the hill and allowed a leadoff walk and a one-out single — both runners moved into scoring position — but struck out the side to avoid any damage.
“Maybe I should have pitched him a little more, a little sooner. He’s a nice, tall, lanky kid up there and he’s got good velocity apparently. I’m glad we could make that happen for him,” Standke said.
For his part, Hartgerink had a good time being on the opposite end of the battery — Drew Sauer came off the bench to assume the catching duties and did a good job behind the dish in Hartgerink’s stead — than he’s used to, smiling as he went into his pitching motion almost every time.
“He enjoyed his time on the mound — that’s the best way to put it,” Standke said.
The final nail in the coffin was hammered down in the top of the fourth, when Waupun scored four runs — on RBI singles by Gerritson, Hicken and Wyatt Paul and a sacrifice fly by Jarrett Buchholz — to go in front 8-0.
Randolph’s pitching woes were compounded by the four defensive miscues, which were partly the result of Waupun’s speed and the fact Waupun doesn’t strike out much, doing so only once on Thursday.
“Their fundamentals are good — they’re a good hitting ball club,” Spors said. “We need to eliminate the errors. If the outs aren’t the outs, we’re going to be struggling.”
Waupun, on the other hand, didn’t have trouble in the field, committing no errors.
“The defense has been strong and our pitching’s been strong. We’ve typically given up a couple runs a game and that’s it, and that’s going to leave you in a lot of games,” Standke said.
Waupun will now turn its attention toward tonight’s contest at home against Beaver Dam in a meeting between two teams that started play two weeks ago in Beaver Dam before heavy rains started to fall, forcing the game to be canceled. That game isn’t being made up.
“Coach (Nate) Wilke does a great job with those guys. Beaver Dam has a strong baseball tradition and Waupun does too,” Standke said. “It’s always exciting to play them, so hopefully the weather cooperates this time. It should be a good game.”
WAUPUN 11, RANDOLPH 0</&hspag3>
Waupun 202 403 — 11 9 0
Randolph 000 000 — 0 5 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Waupun — Cole Hicken (W, 4-4-0-0-8), Keegan Hartgerink (1-1-0-1-3), Baron Buchholz (1-0-0-3-2). Randolph — Brody Buteyn (L, 3-7-7-2-0), Sam Leystra (2.2-2-2-4-1), James Homan (0.1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Waupun — Cole Hicken 2x3. Randolph — None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
