SUMMER BASEBALL: Gerritson nearly throws perfect game in Waupun's 5-inning win over St. Mary's Springs

Cole Hicken doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning — and then Baron Buchholz doubled that in the very next at-bat.

Buchholz’s two-run homer gave host Waupun an early lead and the rout was on, ultimately ending with an 11-0 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in a Badgerland High School Summer League game at Gus Thompson Field.

Jarrett Buchholz followed with a double and he would later score on an error to make it 3-0, and Waupun tacked on four runs apiece in the second and third innings to blow the game wide open, more than enough run support for Noah Gerritson on the mound.

Gerritson worked all five innings of the mercy rule-shortened contest, striking out nine in a near-perfect game as he didn’t allow a hit and Waupun didn’t commit any errors, with the only baserunner for Springs coming via a leadoff walk in the top of the third inning.

Jarrett Buchholz’s two-out grand slam in the third inning put an exclamation mark on Waupun’s hot day at the plate, driving in Baron Buchholz, Hicken and Wyatt Paul, who reached on three straight two-out singles.