SUMMER BASEBALL: Inning by inning, Waupun buries Mayville in 8-2 victory

Aaron Anderson doubled and scored on an error in the third to make it 4-2. But Waupun would answer with two more two-run innings, first in the fourth then again in the fifth to salt the game away.

In the fourth, Wiese reached on a one-out single then scored on Baron Buchholz’s two-out double for the first tally of the frame and Paul, who drew a walk after Wiese’s single, scored on an RBI single by Jarrett Buchholz for the second tally.

And in the fifth, Paul drew an RBI walk for the fourth walk of the inning to make it 7-2 before Jaden White came home on an error for the final run of the contest.

“If you have two guys scoring every inning, you’re sending six or seven guys up to the plate, typically, and turning over the order a lot,” Standke said. “And usually good things happen when you do that.”

Indeed they did for Waupun — and Standke said a big reason they did had to do with having a game-plan at the plate against Mayville starting pitcher Alex Nadolski, who last four innings while giving up eight hits and three walks without striking out a batter.

“Nadolski’s a nice pitcher,” Standke said. “He likes to throw a lot of off-speed and I thought we had some good approaches — we hit some balls hard up the middle and the other way.