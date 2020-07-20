SUMMER BASEBALL: Inning by inning, Waupun buries Mayville in 8-2 victory

WAUPUN — Two weeks earlier Waupun headed to the other side of the Horicon Marsh and fell into a big early hole against Mayville, ultimately suffering a one-run loss.
It was looking like the same thing might happen Monday night at Gus Thompson Field.
But Brayden Sanders was able to limit the damage to only one run in the top of the first inning after loading the bases with one out, and Waupun’s bats proceeded to get to work right away after that, methodically taking and then adding to the lead inning by inning en route to an 8-2, Badgerland High School Summer League victory.
“It was a credit to our guys for coming back and putting that two-spot up right away and not giving Mayville that momentum off the bat. I thought that was crucial,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said of back-to-back RBI singles by Keegan Hartgerink and Noah Gerritson in the bottom of the first inning that gave Waupun a 2-1 lead.
Cole Hicken led off that frame with a line drive single to center field and then got in scoring position on a wild pitch, tagged up to third on Jarrett Buchholz’s flyout to the warning track in left field and came home on Hartgerink’s single. Rhyer Smit then came on as a courtesy runner for the catcher Hartgerink and scored on Gerritson’s single to left.
It was pretty much all Waupun after that, as Jaden White would single and score on Wyatt Paul’s RBI single in the second to make it 3-1 and Austin Wiese, who reached on a walk following White’s single, would touch home to make it 4-1 when Cole Hicken grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice.
Aaron Anderson doubled and scored on an error in the third to make it 4-2. But Waupun would answer with two more two-run innings, first in the fourth then again in the fifth to salt the game away.
In the fourth, Wiese reached on a one-out single then scored on Baron Buchholz’s two-out double for the first tally of the frame and Paul, who drew a walk after Wiese’s single, scored on an RBI single by Jarrett Buchholz for the second tally.
And in the fifth, Paul drew an RBI walk for the fourth walk of the inning to make it 7-2 before Jaden White came home on an error for the final run of the contest.
“If you have two guys scoring every inning, you’re sending six or seven guys up to the plate, typically, and turning over the order a lot,” Standke said. “And usually good things happen when you do that.”
Indeed they did for Waupun — and Standke said a big reason they did had to do with having a game-plan at the plate against Mayville starting pitcher Alex Nadolski, who last four innings while giving up eight hits and three walks without striking out a batter.
“Nadolski’s a nice pitcher,” Standke said. “He likes to throw a lot of off-speed and I thought we had some good approaches — we hit some balls hard up the middle and the other way.
“A guy who throws that much off-speed, you’re not going to bang the ball out of the park a lot. But you need to have good approaches, and we did that tonight.”
The same wasn’t necessarily the case for Mayville, which did generate some traffic on the bases thanks to five hits and five walks but could only cash in for the two runs.
“They got the timely hits when they needed them,” Mayville coach Pat McFadden said of Waupun. “We stranded nine runners — you can’t strand nine runners and expect to beat Waupun. You can’t give Waupun extra outs and you can’t strand runners.”
Still, he was pleased for the most part — in particular with Nadolski and relief pitcher Jim Held as well as with left fielder Luke Fehring, who made a pair of nice running catches, including the one to rob Jarrett Buchholz of at least a double on his first inning flyout.
McFadden also liked the way his players battled at the plate, striking out just six times — albeit five times looking.
“Some of them just popped up or grounded out simple but in previous games they were struggling,” he said. “So now they’re putting the ball in play.”
Last time these two teams played Mayville jumped out to a 6-2 lead after two innings and a 10-3 lead after four thanks in large part to four Waupun errors, and was able to hang on for a 10-9 win.
Not this time.
And while the bats led the way, Sanders did his part on the mound as well, scattering five hits and four walks over six innings of work but limiting the damage to just the two runs — one earned.
“He’s pitched really well this summer — he’s really blossomed into the pitcher that we knew he could be if he had gotten the reps the last few years,” Standke said. “We were just so deep in pitching that we didn’t have to use him. So I knew he was capable of it.”
WAUPUN 8, MAYVILLE 2
Mayville 101 000 0 — 2 5 2
Waupun 220 220 X — 8 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Mayville — Alex Nadolski (L, 4-8-5-3-0), Jim Held (2-1-1-4-1). Waupun — Brayden Sanders (W, 6-5-1-4-6), Austin Wiese (1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Mayville — None. Waupun — Keegan Hartgerink 2x4. 2B: Mayville — Aaron Anderson. Waupun — Keegan Hartgerink, Baron Buchholz.
