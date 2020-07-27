SUMMER BASEBALL: Mayville's hot bats ruin Beaver Dam's Senior Night

“That (was) one inning we kind of played the way we like to play,” Nate Wilke said. “We got a couple bunts and they make a couple of errors, and we run a little bit. We put the pressure on their defense, and I thought when we got it to within one, we’d be back in business. Then (Mayville scored) some more unearned runs and they didn’t turn back.”

In the top of the sixth inning against reliever Adam Chase, Mayville’s bats got hot and plated a half-dozen runs, with Hunter Herpel, Aaron Anderson and Zimmer each belting RBI doubles to stretch the lead to 9-3 before Patty McFadden’s RBI single punctuated the onslaught to make it 10-3.

“Our guys (played great),” Pat McFadden said. “We had one strikeout the whole game. If you look at that, we’re putting the ball in play and eventually we’re going to find gaps. And we found gap, after gap, after gap, and when you string it together you’re going to put a 6-spot on them.

Of Herpel, Mayville’s No. 2 hitter, McFadden said that he can “hit the snot out of it.”

Both Herpel and Zimmer went 2-for-3, and Zimmer finished with three RBIs. His last two came in the top of the seventh when he hit a one-out single that made it 12-5.