SUMMER BASEBALL: Mayville's hot bats ruin Beaver Dam's Senior Night

High School baseball teams across the state of Wisconsin lost out on a 2020 spring baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why in the grassroots Badgerland High School Summer League that came to be following the cancelation of the American Legion season as well, Beaver Dam decided to still hold a Senior Night.
However, Beaver Dam’s defense committed four errors and gave up five unearned runs, spoiling the fun in a 12-6 loss to Mayville on Monday night at Beaver Dam High School.
“When you come in as the smaller school to a bigger school, it’s always nice to steal one,” Mayville coach Pat McFadden said.
Beaver Dam initially took a 1-0 lead on senior Eli Wilke’s RBI walk in the first inning, but Mayville answered back with four runs in the top of the second off of three walks, a hit batter and two fielding errors.
“I haven’t seen stuff like that,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “It kind of went back to that sloppiness that we had a couple games ago (against Jefferson). It happens – you get down and you can’t come back.”
The game’s first hit didn’t happen until the bottom of the fourth inning when Eli Wilke, Nate Wilke’s son, singled past Mayville shortstop Trent Zimmer. Then with nobody out and runners on second and third, Jeffrey Bemis reached on a bunt single, which brought in Nate Wilke to make it 4-2. Logan Thomas followed with a sacrfice fly to plate Kyle Wheeler-Wood, making it 4-3.
“That (was) one inning we kind of played the way we like to play,” Nate Wilke said. “We got a couple bunts and they make a couple of errors, and we run a little bit. We put the pressure on their defense, and I thought when we got it to within one, we’d be back in business. Then (Mayville scored) some more unearned runs and they didn’t turn back.”
In the top of the sixth inning against reliever Adam Chase, Mayville’s bats got hot and plated a half-dozen runs, with Hunter Herpel, Aaron Anderson and Zimmer each belting RBI doubles to stretch the lead to 9-3 before Patty McFadden’s RBI single punctuated the onslaught to make it 10-3.
“Our guys (played great),” Pat McFadden said. “We had one strikeout the whole game. If you look at that, we’re putting the ball in play and eventually we’re going to find gaps. And we found gap, after gap, after gap, and when you string it together you’re going to put a 6-spot on them.
Of Herpel, Mayville’s No. 2 hitter, McFadden said that he can “hit the snot out of it.”
Both Herpel and Zimmer went 2-for-3, and Zimmer finished with three RBIs. His last two came in the top of the seventh when he hit a one-out single that made it 12-5.
Beaver Dam had scored two to make it 10-5 in the bottom of the sixth off of Bradon Franke’s single and Broden Boschert’s sac fly.
Beaver Dam’s Kryptonite Monday night was runners on base, as it stranded 11 — many in scoring position. With the bases loaded in the seventh, Beaver Dam managed to manufacture only one run.
“That kind of gets you down a little bit,” Nate Wilke said of the lack of clutch hitting. “Then on defense, you can tell they’re a little bit down.
“We just didn’t have good at bats. Technique-wise the foot wasn’t down before they were swinging. It was kind of a rough night. When it’s not going good, it’s really not going good. There’s no grey area.”
As for Mayville, McFadden was pleased with how his team performed against a worthy opponent such as Beaver Dam.
“It proves to us that we’ve been in those situations and we know if you give us extra outs, then we’re going to punish you,” he said. “Guess what, when we give the other teams extra outs they punish us.”
MAYVILLE 12, BEAVER DAM 6
Mayville 040 006 2 - 12 10 1
Beaver Dam 100 202 1 - 6 4 4
Pitcher (ip-h-er-bb-k): M – Jimmy Held (W, 1-0-1-4-2), Hunter Herpel (5-4-4-4-6), Aaron Adamson (1-0-1-3-2). BD – Carter Riesen (L 5-1-0-5-2), Adam Chase (1-7-5-0-0), Nick Curro (1-2-2-1-1).
Batting (two or more hits): M – Hunter Herpel 2x3, Trent Zimmer 2x3. BD – Jeffrey Bemis 2x2. 2B: M – Hunter Herpel, Aaron Anderson, Trent Zimmer. RBI: M – Hunter Herpel, Aaron Anderson, Trent Zimmer 3, Patty McFadden. BD – Eli Wilke, Broden Boschert, Bradon Franke, Logan Thomas 2.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
