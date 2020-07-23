SUMMER BASEBALL: Nick Curro pitches well in debut, bats back him in Beaver Dam's win over Watertown

Nick Curro’s month-long wait to get on the mound finally came to an end Thursday night, and he didn’t waste the opportunity.
Beaver Dam’s bats did their part, too, and the result was a 7-3, Badgerland High School Summer League victory over Watertown at Beaver Dam High School.
Curro worked five effective innings, throwing 48 of his 68 pitches for strikes while striking out five and allowing three hits, two walks and two runs — neither of them earned — in his first appearance of the season.
And one inning after loading the bases with nobody out but coming up empty, Beaver Dam plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and ultimately make a winner out of Curro.
“We kept telling him all week, ‘Rumor has it it might be ‘Curro Time’ coming up on Thursday,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “We were kind of joking with him a little bit, and then I told him today when he got here, ‘You’re on the mound big boy, go as far as you can go.’
“I thought he did a great job — he just threw strikes and let the defense play behind him.”
Not surprisingly, Curro was rarin’ ‘n’ ready to go.
“I was pretty hyped. I’ve been working hard for this,” said Curro, who got the obligatory Gatorade bath following the win. “I was like, ‘It’s finally my time to shine.’ So I came out here and gave it my all. It’s a great feeling.”
He fell behind right away in the top of the first when Watertown went ahead 1-0 on a two-out RBI single by Nate Walter. But Beaver Dam jumped in front 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Broden Boschert and a two-out RBI double by Adam Chase. Boschert scored on the double and Bradon Franke, who singled, stole second and move up to third on an error, scored on Boschert’s sac fly.
Watertown would tie the game in the top of third and it was looking like perhaps the contest was destined to be close until the end after Wesley Biel reached on an error, Chase singled and Eli Wilke drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth only to have Beaver Dam get nothing out of the threat.
But an inning later, after Curro worked around a two-out single, Beaver Dam didn’t come up empty.
Alex Soto reached on a bunt single to lead off of the bottom of the fifth then stole second to move into scoring position before touching home to make it 3-2 on Chase’s two-out single to left.
And after Wilke drew another walk, Griffin Wicklund, batting in Curro’s spot in the line-up as the designated hitter, came through with a two-run single to shallow right to make it 5-2.
Beaver Dam tacked on a couple insurance runs in the sixth on Biel’s two-run single, and Carter Riesen slammed the door shut, allowing only one run — on a seventh-inning balk — during his two innings of work in relief of Curro.
“I was throwing a lot of fastballs — my main pitch is my fastball,” Curro said of his recipe for success Thursday. “I’m slowly learning more, but I just threw what I knew.”
As for the bats, Nate Wilke said things are trending up again after lackluster showings at the plate in a 4-1 loss to Fond du Lac last Friday and a 5-1 loss to Jefferson on Monday.
The team rebounded with a 12-1 win at Jefferson on Tuesday before Thursday night’s 10-hit, seven-run effort in which every batter but two got hits.
“We hit the heck out of the ball against Jefferson the other night and that kind of broke the streak, because we had two games in a row there where we didn’t hit the ball worth a darn,” Wilke said. “I think kids are getting used to seeing pitching, too, because we have eight games under our belt now. They’re getting better, and hopefully it will continue next week.”
BEAVER DAM 7, WATERTOWN 3</&hspag3>
Watertown 101 000 1 — 3 0 2
Beaver Dam 200 032 x — 7 10 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Watertown — Taylor Walter (L, 5.1-9-6-5-5), John Clifford (0.2-1-1-2-0). Beaver Dam — Nick Curro (W, 5-3-0-2-5), Carter Riesen (2-0-1-1-2).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Watertown — None. Beaver Dam — Adam Chase 3x4. 2B: Beaver Dam — Adam Chase.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
