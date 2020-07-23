SUMMER BASEBALL: Nick Curro pitches well in debut, bats back him in Beaver Dam's win over Watertown

He fell behind right away in the top of the first when Watertown went ahead 1-0 on a two-out RBI single by Nate Walter. But Beaver Dam jumped in front 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Broden Boschert and a two-out RBI double by Adam Chase. Boschert scored on the double and Bradon Franke, who singled, stole second and move up to third on an error, scored on Boschert’s sac fly.

Watertown would tie the game in the top of third and it was looking like perhaps the contest was destined to be close until the end after Wesley Biel reached on an error, Chase singled and Eli Wilke drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth only to have Beaver Dam get nothing out of the threat.

But an inning later, after Curro worked around a two-out single, Beaver Dam didn’t come up empty.

Alex Soto reached on a bunt single to lead off of the bottom of the fifth then stole second to move into scoring position before touching home to make it 3-2 on Chase’s two-out single to left.

And after Wilke drew another walk, Griffin Wicklund, batting in Curro’s spot in the line-up as the designated hitter, came through with a two-run single to shallow right to make it 5-2.