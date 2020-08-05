SUMMER BASEBALL: Noah Gerritson leads Waupun past Mayville, 6-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — Getting the nod on the mound against Mayville in Wednesday’s Badgerland High School Summer League game for Waupun pitcher Noah Gerritson was a prove-it moment.

The last time Gerritson started against this group of guys, he lasted 1⅔ innings, giving up six runs (none earned) off of two hits and two walks over at Mayville very early in the season.

So before the two met Wednesday night, Gerritson told Waupun coach Derrick Standke he wanted to pitch. Standke conceded and Gerritson proved his coach’s decision to be a good one by throwing six innings with eight strikeouts while giving up one earned run off of four hits and three walks, leading the way to a 6-1 victory.

“The first time we saw him, he lacked control,” Mayville coach Pat McFadden said. “He walked a lot of us, got into a pinch, hit a couple batters, but this time, you could see now at the end of the season his confidence was there. He was throwing very well.

“Credit to him, he pitched six innings on us. That’s six strong innings and he did a very good job.”

Gerritson let up just one hit, which was a single to right field by Trent Zimmer in the second, through five innings.