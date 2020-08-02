SUMMER BASEBALL: Offense comes alive, defense does enough in Beaver Dam's 10-7 win over Hartford

“Jeffrey has been coming on,” Wilke said of Bemis who is sporting a .313 batting average. “He moved him down to that 9 spot and he’s getting a little more comfortable there than he was at the 2 spot. He had a great game. He hit the ball hard. With him, he looks to drive the ball because sometimes he slaps at it.”

Bemis also had an RBI double to left to make it 8-6 in the fifth. And his RBI single to center made it 9-7 in the seventh.

“I’ve coached him since he was 7 and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him hit the ball that far,” Wilke said, referring to his double. “That was good for him.”

Beaver Dam’s Griffin Wicklund also had a couple of hits. He had a one-out, two-run single to left in the third, and teammate Kyle Wheeler-Wood -- who went 2-for-2 at the plate -- followed that up with a single to right field before Bemis singled to left to make it 6-0.

Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel got the start on the mound, but struggled with his command. He had five hit batters through 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs (three earned) off of six hits and four walks.

“We’re not sure what was going on there,” Wilke said. “I think at first his cleats were getting gunked up. He just wasn’t really sharp to start, but he got a little bit better as the game went on.”