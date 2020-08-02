SUMMER BASEBALL: Offense comes alive, defense does enough in Beaver Dam's 10-7 win over Hartford

HARTFORD ― Beaver Dam leadoff hitter Alex Soto had a stellar game against Hartford on Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles.
Two of the hits made it to the fence in left field and another went over the left fielder’s glove, jumpstarting Beaver Dam en route to a 10-7 Badgerland Summer League victory at West Side Park.
“He did great. It’s nice to have him in that leadoff spot,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said of Soto, who leads the team with a .440 batting average. “He started the year in the nine spot because we weren’t sure about him being a young kid and how he would do against varsity pitching. Ever since we moved him to that leadoff spot, I think he’s going to be a very good ball player for the next two years. He swings the bat good.”
Beaver Dam’s offense used the momentum by Soto, blasting 13 hits. Considering Beaver Dam had only two hits in a 1-0 loss to Fond du Lac on Thursday, Wilke was pleased with the bounce-back performance.
“Once the leadoff gets it going, it gets contagious,” Wilke said. “We had some good approaches to the plate. They were doing a better job of sitting back on the curveball and we were able to run bases too, which was nice. We were aggressive.”
Beaver Dam’s Jeffrey Bemis, who began the season as the No. 2 hitter, struggled early on in the season, but Wilke believes since he moved to the No. 9 spot in the lineup, he’s starting to come into his own. Against Hartford, Bemis was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. His single in the third brought in two runs to finish off a six-run inning.
“Jeffrey has been coming on,” Wilke said of Bemis who is sporting a .313 batting average. “He moved him down to that 9 spot and he’s getting a little more comfortable there than he was at the 2 spot. He had a great game. He hit the ball hard. With him, he looks to drive the ball because sometimes he slaps at it.”
Bemis also had an RBI double to left to make it 8-6 in the fifth. And his RBI single to center made it 9-7 in the seventh.
“I’ve coached him since he was 7 and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him hit the ball that far,” Wilke said, referring to his double. “That was good for him.”
Beaver Dam’s Griffin Wicklund also had a couple of hits. He had a one-out, two-run single to left in the third, and teammate Kyle Wheeler-Wood -- who went 2-for-2 at the plate -- followed that up with a single to right field before Bemis singled to left to make it 6-0.
Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel got the start on the mound, but struggled with his command. He had five hit batters through 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs (three earned) off of six hits and four walks.
“We’re not sure what was going on there,” Wilke said. “I think at first his cleats were getting gunked up. He just wasn’t really sharp to start, but he got a little bit better as the game went on.”
Soto, who started at catcher, came in to pitch in relief with one out in the fourth inning and the bases loaded. He got Hartford’s Noah Lopez to hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 7-5. Then RJ Pavzar hit an RBI single to left to make it 7-6. Beaver Dam got out of the inning when Nick Weston grounded out to the shortstop.
Biel, who played catcher while Soto was on the mound, switched places after Soto opened the seventh by hitting Blake Voss and getting Collin Johrendt to fly out to left. Soto gave up one earned run off of six hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Soto was on a pitch count because Wilke said he wanted to be able to use him against Portage on Tuesday night.
“It was either going to go Logan Thomas or go back to Biel, and Biel said, ‘I want to go,’” Wilke said. “He came out and got his composure back, and he pitched well.”
Biel got both Zach Becker and Lopez to fly out to finish off the three-run victory.
“You could tell when he was warming up, he was a little bit different,” Wilke said. “Right away, you could tell he was off to start the game. You could tell he was a different pitcher the second time he was in there.”
