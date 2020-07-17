SUMMER BASEBALL: Offensive woes send Beaver Dam to 4-1 loss to Fond du Lac

After BD went down in order in the bottom half of the frame, Fondy went back to work. Dawson Wryobeck laced the first of his two doubles in the contest to lead off the top of the second and then scored on Noah Harmsen’s RBI single to stretch the advantage to 3-0.

Bradon Franke reached on an error with one out in the bottom half of the inning then stole second to get into scoring position with two outs, but Beaver Dam’s rally was snuffed out and Fondy made it 4-0 in the top of the third on an RBI single by Harmsen.

Beaver Dam got something going in the bottom half when Griff Wicklund drew a leadoff walk, moved up 90 feet on Alex Soto’s sacrifice bunt and then 90 more feet on a passed ball before coming home on a sac fly by Adam Chase. But with two outs and the bases empty, nothing more would come of the rally.

The rest of the game was fairly ho-hum for both sides, as Fondy wasted a one-out triple by Haus in the top of the fourth before BD wasted a one-out double by Biel in the bottom half and runners were left stranded in scoring position in every frame but the bottom of the fifth and top of the seventh after that.

“We kind of threw it around a little bit (in the first inning), but other than that, we played pretty clean,” Wilke said of his team’s one error, which cost Biel an unearned run. “I thought we came back and played well — they just played better.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

