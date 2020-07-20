SUMMER BASEBALL: Poor offense, defense doom Beaver Dam in 5-1 loss to Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam pitcher Alex Soto held his own against Jefferson in Monday’s Badgerland High School Summer League game at Beaver Dam High School. However, the defense behind him and lackluster offense led to a 5-1 loss for Soto & Co.

“He pitched a great game and he probably pitched a lot more pitches than he needed too because we didn’t make the plays behind him,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “It’s uncharacteristic of us to make five errors like that. That kills us.”

Soto struck out six while giving up three runs (one earned) off of eight hits and no walks. Things could have been worse for Beaver Dam, as there were several instances where Soto got himself out of jams with strikeouts.

He started the first inning by hitting leadoff batter Reece Fetherston, then allowed Logan Wagner and Tyler Butina to load the bases with singles. But he struck out the next three batters to get out of the frame unscathed.

“He did great to get out of that jam,” Wilke said. “We thought we’d use that as a momentum and kind of go on from there and score a bunch. I thought at first we were in trouble to get the bases loaded and nobody out. He pitched good and he’s a good pitcher. He kept them off balance and throws hard.”