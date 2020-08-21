SUMMER BASEBALL: Portage players honored for super summer season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior members of Portage’s high school baseball team made the best of a second opportunity. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire spring high school baseball season, the Warriors thrived while playing in the Woodside Summer Baseball League at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston and Wisconsin Dells.

Portage finished a perfect 10-0 in the summer league, and reached the championship game of the league tournament before losing to Viroqua. Portage then got to finish its summer with a 7-0 victory over Columbus in the team’s 17th and final game of the summer.

Just how Portage was able to win so many games this summer was no mystery, as the team’s senior core produced some eye-popping numbers. Those seniors were rewarded earlier this week, as four of them landed on the Woodside All-Summer League first team, while another landed on the second team.

Earning first team honors for the Portage team were outfielder Kendal Thomson, infielder and pitcher Colton Brandsma, utility man Brett Walker and catcher and pitcher Matthew Miles. Senior pitcher Ethan Bauer landed on the league’s second team.

Brandsma, Walker and Miles all had monster seasons at the plate, and on the pitcher’s mound.