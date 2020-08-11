SUMMER BASEBALL: Waupun lives dangerously but survives to beat Watertown, 4-2

WAUPUN — The circus wasn’t in town or anything like that, but a tight-rope act ensued nonetheless.
And Waupun made it from one side to the other without falling.
Watertown scored twice in the first inning and then threatened in every frame but the second and fourth after that, but Waupun was able to put out the fire each time — most dramatically in the seventh, when Carson Bresser came on in relief with the bases loaded and one out and was able to slam the door shut for a 4-2, Badgerland High School Summer League victory on Tuesday night at Gus Thompson Field.
“It was just one of those grinder games where we got a W,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “We didn’t play particularly well. I thought we hit some balls pretty hard though, at least, but pitching we were a little off tonight.”
Bresser, however, was not. The hard-throwing righty got a strikeout for the second out and then after uncorking a wild pitch was able to slap the tag on Ralphie Haumschel trying to score on the play, ending the game in exciting fashion.
It was the second time in the contest that catcher Micah Buchholz came through for Waupun. This time he raced to the backstop and retrieved the ball before throwing a perfect strike to Bresser at the plate, and an inning earlier he got the second out on a 9-3-2, perfectly executed relay play between himself, first baseman Noah Gerritson and right fielder Wyatt Paul.
Both outs preserved Waupun’s 4-2 lead and while Standke surely would have preferred not needing outs at the plate in order to do so, he was happy with the execution.
“They’re high school kids,” he said, “and it’s good to put them in those positions so they know they can succeed when it does come to it.”
They were especially important outs given the fact Waupun mustered only five hits in the game — none of them clutch hits — and needed a little help from Watertown in order to manufacture some runs.
“I wouldn’t disagree with that,” Standke said. “Sometimes it’s good to be on that side — the receiving end — because we’ve been on the giving end of that before.”
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first when Watertown went in front thanks to six straight two-out walks, Waupun wasted a two-out triple by Bresser to remain behind.
But after such a rocky beginning, Gerritson, who got the start on the mound, was able to work a 1-2-3 second to keep it at 2-0. And Wyatt Paul made it 2-1 in the bottom half when he stole home on a double steal.
Then in the third, Waupun tied the game at 2 when Tyler Fromolz got hit by a pitch with the bases load and took the lead at 3-2 on Paul’s sacrifice fly to right.
Gerritson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to tack on an insurance run, which was looking like it was going to be pretty important until Buchholz was able to come through with those big plays at the plate in the sixth and seventh innings.
And in fact, Watertown squandered several chances on the night, stranding eight runners in scoring position and 10 in all to let Waupun off the hook for the 11 walks it issued in the game.
Waupun, which improved to 17-3 on the summer, will now try and end the summer on a winning note with a season-ending doubleheader tonight at home against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
“It’s one game out of three,” Standke said of Tuesday night’s win. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow — a good Springs team coming to town. They’re well-coached with coach (Jason) Bartelt. We’ll be hungry to go.”
WAUPUN 4, WATERTOWN 2</&hspag3>
Watertown 200 000 0 — 2 3 0
Waupun 012 010 x — 4 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): Watertown — Evan Sellnow (L, 5-5-4-5-4), Brady Martin (1-0-0-0-1). Waupun — Noah Gerritson (W, 4-0-2-6-7), Tyler Fromolz (2.1-3-0-5-3), Carson Bresser (0.2-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Watertown — None. Waupun — None. 3B: Waupun — Carson Bresser.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
