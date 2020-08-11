SUMMER BASEBALL: Waupun lives dangerously but survives to beat Watertown, 4-2

Both outs preserved Waupun’s 4-2 lead and while Standke surely would have preferred not needing outs at the plate in order to do so, he was happy with the execution.

“They’re high school kids,” he said, “and it’s good to put them in those positions so they know they can succeed when it does come to it.”

They were especially important outs given the fact Waupun mustered only five hits in the game — none of them clutch hits — and needed a little help from Watertown in order to manufacture some runs.

“I wouldn’t disagree with that,” Standke said. “Sometimes it’s good to be on that side — the receiving end — because we’ve been on the giving end of that before.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first when Watertown went in front thanks to six straight two-out walks, Waupun wasted a two-out triple by Bresser to remain behind.

But after such a rocky beginning, Gerritson, who got the start on the mound, was able to work a 1-2-3 second to keep it at 2-0. And Wyatt Paul made it 2-1 in the bottom half when he stole home on a double steal.

Then in the third, Waupun tied the game at 2 when Tyler Fromolz got hit by a pitch with the bases load and took the lead at 3-2 on Paul’s sacrifice fly to right.