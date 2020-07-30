SUMMER BASEBALL: Waupun throttles Randolph on senior night

Waupun went 13-3 during the summer league and the three losses were all by one run.

Baron Buccholz wasn’t the only one to have a stellar night at the plate.

Hartgerink drilled two doubles, scored three times and drove in a pair. Jarrett Buchholz and Hartgerink had back-to-back RBI doubles to give Waupun a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Noah Garritson knocked in a run with a single to right field to make it 3-0.

Waupun’s Cole Hicken had a two-run double to center field to make it 5-0, and would later score on a passed ball to make it 6-0 in the second inning.

Waupun’s Austin Wiese reached first off a fielding error in left field, which allowed Hartgerink to trot home to make it 7-0 with two outs in the fifth.

Hartgerink had an RBI-double to left field with one out in the sixth to make it 8-1. Garritson’s sacrifice fly made it 9-1, and Brayden Sanders batted in a run with a single to left to round out Waupun’s scoring at 10-1.

“(The batting has been great) pretty much all week to be honest,” Standke said. “Even though against Beaver Dam (on Wednesday) we only scored six runs, and I think we had five hits, but even the balls we were hitting for outs were just roped, and today they were too.