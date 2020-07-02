SUMMER BASEBALL: Waupun wins big again, blowing out Watertown 11-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday night, the Waupun summer baseball team suffered a 2-1 loss to Fond du Lac.

There has been zero trouble touching home plate since.

On Thursday night Waupun continued its week-long offensive surge, bludgeoning Watertown 11-1 in a Badgerland High School Summer League game at Gus Thompson Field to make for a combined 34 runs in three days.

Jarrett Buchholz walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning then Baron Buchholz drew a walk and Noah Gerritson got hit by a pitch, loading the bases with nobody out.

Keegan Hartgerink then hit into an RBI fielder’s choice to get Waupun on the board and Jaden White followed with an RBI single, making it 2-0.

And Cole Hicken’s two-out, two-run single doubled the lead to 4-0.

In the second inning, Brayden Sanders added to Waupun’s advantage with a two-run single and Noah Gerritson scored on a wild pitch shortly after that to make it 7-0.

Waupun, which is now 4-1 on the summer, scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game by virtue of the mercy-rule.