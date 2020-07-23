SUMMER BASEBALL: X

Three batters for Beaver Dam drew walks Friday night and another reached on an error. But only one got a hit.
And “it’s tough to win a game with only one hit,” BD coach Nate Wilke said.
Indeed it is. Fond du Lac didn’t suffer the same fate, however, and was able to make its early run production hold up for a 4-1, Badgerland High School Summer League win at Beaver Dam High School.
A big reason BD had the blues at the plate was Fondy pitcher Fletcher Haus, who faced a few precarious situations but for the most part was dominant, going six innings and striking out seven in the not-quite-complete-game one-hitter.
“He had that curveball that was buckling some of our knees,” Wilke said. “We had a couple chances but against (Haus) you’ve got to take advantage of all of them.
“We haven’t had a lot of batting practice, where (Haus) comes in throwing gas and then a curveball like he has — the kids haven’t seen it much and we’re (still) getting used to it.”
Beaver Dam fell into an early hole and had to try and play catch-up the rest of the way, as Julian Marillo singled to lead off the game and eventually came home on clean-up batter Jacob Cedar’s one-out RBI single to left. Another run then came home on an error, making it 2-0.
After BD went down in order in the bottom half of the frame, Fondy went back to work. Dawson Wryobeck laced the first of his two doubles in the contest to lead off the top of the second and then scored on Noah Harmsen’s RBI single to stretch the advantage to 3-0.
Bradon Franke reached on an error with one out in the bottom half of the inning then stole second to get into scoring position with two outs, but Beaver Dam’s rally was snuffed out and Fondy made it 4-0 in the top of the third on an RBI single by Harmsen.
Beaver Dam got something going in the bottom half when Griff Wicklund drew a leadoff walk, moved up 90 feet on Alex Soto’s sacrifice bunt and then 90 more feet on a passed ball before coming home on a sac fly by Adam Chase. But with two outs and the bases empty, nothing more would come of the rally.
The rest of the game was fairly ho-hum for both sides, as Fondy wasted a one-out triple by Haus in the top of the fourth before BD wasted a one-out double by Biel in the bottom half and runners were left stranded in scoring position in every frame but the bottom of the fifth and top of the seventh after that.
“We kind of threw it around a little bit (in the first inning), but other than that, we played pretty clean,” Wilke said of his team’s one error, which cost Biel an unearned run. “I thought we came back and played well — they just played better.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.