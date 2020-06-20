Timeline of Columbus High School 2018 graduate Randon Dauman's baseball journey from 2015 to now

Oct., 2018 ― Dauman second-guesses his decision to attend a Ohio, citing a lack of comfort with the school and the baseball program as his reasons for dropping out at the last possible moment. He does not receive credit for any of the classes he's enrolled in, nor is his GPA penalized.

Jan., 2019 ― Dauman takes 20 credits at Madison Area Technical College, earning a 3.8 GPA. He inquires about joining the baseball team but the roster is full.

Feb. 8, 2019 ― Dauman commits to play at Triton Community College in River Grove, Ill., a suburb of Chicago where Kirby Pucket also played in the 1980s, gaining the attention of Minnesota Twins scouts.

May-June, 2019 ― Dauman pitches in four games for the Lakeshore Chinooks of the Northwoods League, a wooden bat league for college players. He works four innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five on June 13 in his final appearance, a 1-0 walk-off loss to the Madison Mallards. He also takes nine credits at MATC this summer.

July-Aug., 2019 ― Dauman trains at Ron Wolforth's Texas Baseball Ranch in the Houston suburb of Montgomery, Texas.