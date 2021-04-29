Waupun athlete Wyatt Paul excelling as volunteer fire fighter with Fox Lake, interning with Waupun

WAUPUN — If there’s anything that senior Wyatt Paul has taken away from his last school year at Waupun High School, it’s that just five minutes with your family needs to be enjoyed when you have it.
While maintaining a 4.2 grade point average last trimester and being a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball), Paul has also packed on even more responsibilities.
When Paul turned 18 on Sept. 7, he applied to become a volunteer firefighter with the Fox Lake Fire Department by Christmas time. Then at the start of the third trimester, Paul became the first Waupun student to intern with the Waupun Fire Department.
Being a firefighter, coupled with going to school and being an athlete, Paul has had a very busy senior year.
“You can definitely have fun with this internship,” Paul said. “It’s definitely a huge learning curve for me because no one else in my immediate family has ever served on a fire department. I really didn’t know what to expect when I was going into it.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot through both of them.”
Paul is in the middle of taking the Entry Level Firefighter 1 class through Moraine Technical College in Beaver Dam. His instructor, Aaron Paul, is also the Fox Lake Fire Chief and has liked what he’s seen from Wyatt.
“So far, he’s done very well,” Aaron said. “He has good attendance at our meetings and drills. He’s pro active. He asks a lot of questions, which is what I would expect out of a new fire fighter. He’s learning where tools and equipment are on the apparatus and how things operate.”
The class is on Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m. Wyatt currently plays football as part of the WIAA’s alternate fall season, and the Warriors have a game Saturday against Laconia before wrapping up next Friday against North Fond du Lac. Baseball also just started — the Warriors’ first games, a doubleheader against Ripon, were Tuesday — so he has to leave practice early in order to make class on time.
Then when he does get home, he does his homework before going to sleep.
“With sports, there are some very, very late nights,” he said. “It’s definitely taught me to manage my time and not to procrastinate. Those Wednesday nights, when I get home at 10:30 p.m., I’m dragging through the door and who knows how much homework I have.
“I made the honor roll last trimester. I’m looking to do it again this trimester.”
Wyatt said in order to be a certified firefighter, a prospect has to complete the 96 hours of the Firefighter 1 class, which has been going on since January. It will end May 15 when all the students will go through the FF1 practical test.
Aaron said after Wyatt finishes 60 hours of the class he’s allowed to help fight structure fires. Aaron said he’s close to that, but as of now, he’s allowed to gear up, ride along on the apparatus if there’s space and help manage other tasks like directing traffic, pull hoses, and get tools and equipment. Then when they arrive back at the station, he’s allowed to help clean up anything from during the call.
“He’s exceeding at all the basic skills required to be a firefighter,” Aaron said. “At the college, his group of guys he works with, you give him a set of instructions and skills and tasks to get done, and they achieve them. Recently, they’ve been put through live burns and rescuing a dummy out of a trailer. All the students in his class, including him, are doing a very good job at it. So far, he’s done everything we’ve asked and he’s done it well.”
The class hasn’t been easy either. A couple weeks ago, Wyatt was tasked to carry a 165-pound dummy out of a building while only weighing 150 pounds himself.
“We were giving him a joke that he misstepped when he was taking the dummy back up into the burn trailer,” Aaron said. “He almost lost control and fell over. He’s like, ‘Ahh, I just didn’t have it quite right.’
“It’s nice to see somebody like him, especially being the athlete he is, that he has the strength and the endurance to do the firefighting job. You’ve got to be physically fit to do this job.”
Aaron said Wyatt makes for a good candidate to be a firefighter because through the background check, physical, drug and alcohol tests and a respiratory functioning test, he passed with flying colors.
“We want people who are going to be physically fit and competent enough to do the job. He met everything we’re looking for,” Aaron said. “When I talked to him, he seemed like a really good kid. He had his head on his shoulders and knew what he wanted to do in life.”
Wyatt said his interest in becoming a firefighter came from watching Youtube clips of Live PD highlight videos. Through his recommended lists, firefighting was one of them, and he clicked on one and thought, “I’ll give this a watch and it looks pretty cool. I could do that.”
Wyatt said being a firefighter now will help boost his resume for college applications as well as one day becoming a police officer.
It’s also why when Waupun High School had the firefighting internship with the Waupun Fire Department, Wyatt showed the most interest to following through with it. And he’s getting rave reviews from both Waupun High School CTE Coordinator Doug Disch as well as Waupun Fire Chief BJ Demaa.
“Some of the things I focus on with students, no matter where they’re placed, is some of the skills they have no matter what the job is,” Disch said. “Those soft skills like being on time, putting in extra effort, asking questions, high energy, being positive and communication skills, from what I know, he’s very interested in it.”
The internship isn’t as busy for Wyatt, as his fifth block of each school day he’s required to go to the Waupun Fire Department. Demaa said most of his tasks are behind the scenes administration-type work. Things like working with the fire inspector, doing pre-planned work like pre-planning incidents at some of the different facilities the department uses, entering fire data in the records management system, learning how to use the fire extinguisher properly, ventilation, testing meters and pump operations.
Demaa said Wyatt won’t be doing anything that involves immediate danger to life and health. But that was never the goal of partnering with Waupun High School to start this internship.
“Really, what drove our desire to create this program is we’ve continued to see a decline in the fire services as a whole, but within the first service, even on the career side, there seems to be more and more competition for the individuals that are graduating out of college with a degree,” Demaa said. “This just provided us an opportunity to hopefully recruit some talent, locally, but also try to do our part to insure we’re generating interest from high school seniors that are graduating to give firefighting and EMS some consideration.”
Demaa and Disch said they hope that with Wyatt excelling with the internship and being a volunteer firefighter, it will cause popularity with more high school seniors next year. The goal would be to have one student per block to intern with the Waupun Fire Department.
“He’ll be the best resource for the students to ask,” Disch said. “We’re trying to expand to opportunities for EMS or EMT. I know there are shortage of people that are going into that. It’s a great opportunity for somebody who is thinking of it as a career or they were thinking of looking into health care in general.”
