Waupun athlete Wyatt Paul excelling as volunteer fire fighter with Fox Lake, interning with Waupun

Aaron said after Wyatt finishes 60 hours of the class he’s allowed to help fight structure fires. Aaron said he’s close to that, but as of now, he’s allowed to gear up, ride along on the apparatus if there’s space and help manage other tasks like directing traffic, pull hoses, and get tools and equipment. Then when they arrive back at the station, he’s allowed to help clean up anything from during the call.

“He’s exceeding at all the basic skills required to be a firefighter,” Aaron said. “At the college, his group of guys he works with, you give him a set of instructions and skills and tasks to get done, and they achieve them. Recently, they’ve been put through live burns and rescuing a dummy out of a trailer. All the students in his class, including him, are doing a very good job at it. So far, he’s done everything we’ve asked and he’s done it well.”

The class hasn’t been easy either. A couple weeks ago, Wyatt was tasked to carry a 165-pound dummy out of a building while only weighing 150 pounds himself.

“We were giving him a joke that he misstepped when he was taking the dummy back up into the burn trailer,” Aaron said. “He almost lost control and fell over. He’s like, ‘Ahh, I just didn’t have it quite right.’