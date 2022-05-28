Why having lights at the ball park will help more than just the Beaver Dam baseball, softball programs

The Beaver Dam high school baseball and softball programs are trying to raise money to light up the diamonds at Beaver Dam High School.

Beaver Dam baseball manager Jeff Eberle and members from the baseball program have reached out to the Beaver Dam School Board as well as the city of Beaver Dam for help because the diamonds are used by the school and community.

“Things are moving slow, but they’re moving in the right direction,” Eberle said at a Beaver Dam city hall meeting in early May. “We’d like to keep on doing that if we could. We’re just asking for some help here.”

Eberle said he has been in contact with Musco Lighting for estimates of what the costs would be for both diamonds. He said they are “turnkey proposals,” which means Musco Lighting would build the lights and the programs would start having the option of having night games.

The softball diamond would need four 40-foot poles for $150,000-160,000 while the baseball diamond would need six 75-foot poles for $325,000-345,000.

At the meeting, it was stated there have been discussions between the school and the city to each kick in $175,000 apiece to help with the costs. Mayor Becky Glewen proposed using some of the city’s ARPA funds for the project, although it hasn’t been voted on by the City Council.

Then whatever the final project cost is after that would be through private funding.

“We’re way, way, way behind here with our facilities,” Eberle said. “We need to catch up just a little bit. This is the cheapest, most inexpensive way to do this, is to do what we’re planning on doing here to utilize those fields.”

The city’s athletic complex by Washington Elementary School was in discussions for lighting purposes.

“Those are way too small to play hardball on,” Eberle said. “Down the foul lines, I believe are 300 feet and from there it gradually increases by 20 feet. It’s 320, 340 and 360 to centerfield. It’s sometimes 380 to centerfield and then back down to 300 from foul line to foul line.

“We looked at that option a few years back. … The mayor had asked us about if it could be done and I said no it couldn’t be done. We went up there to make sure it couldn’t. The city doesn’t own enough land to make one of them bigger towards the middle of the Little League fields.”

The Beaver Dam high school field is 310 feet to the foul poles and 365 feet to straightaway center field.

Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke and Eberle said the program has been battling issues not having lights.

Scheduling has been a conflict because Wilke said the team can’t get busses early enough to start 5 p.m. games.

There is also no adult diamond for players who have moved on to play college baseball or want to keep playing during the summer for the Rock River League, which has night games on Thursday and Sunday afternoon games. Wilke said players go to surrounding towns like Clyman or Juneau that have teams.

“The fact that we do not have a field with lights right now is really hurting us,” Wilke said at the city hall meeting.

Beaver Dam used to have a lit hardball diamond at the athletic complex by Washington Elementary School, but on April 7, 1981 a tornado touched down and destroyed it.

Eberle and Wilke both stated having lit diamonds would help the community.

For instance, with lights during the summer legion baseball season, Post 146 in Beaver Dam wouldn’t have to call games when it got too dark because games usually start at 6 p.m.

“There are so many problems not being able to have lights,” Eberle said. “If you have rain at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. in the afternoon for the legion season, Rock River or the high school season, we have an opportunity to work on the field, get it dry, get it ready and maybe we start a game at 7 or 7:30 p.m. at night. It would be so helpful.”

The programs would also be able to host tournaments, which would bring in money to the community. Similar to how youth sports host tournaments at the Beaver Dam High School Fieldhouse, Wilke believes people who stay overnight during baseball tournaments would patronize hotels, restaurants, stores and gas stations in Beaver Dam.

Eberle said Post 146 has been offered the 2024 Class AA State American Legion baseball tournament if the program can get lights up by then.

“This is an investment where we will return on an investment,” Eberle said. “We will return money to the community. We do need to do things a little bit more with the youth around here because if you don’t keep the youth interested in staying here and doing something here, they’re going to go downtown, they’re going to get in trouble with other kids, they’re going to leave the community and get in trouble somewhere else.”

