YOUTH BASEBALL: Incoming Columbus frosh Ethan Soldner having successful summer

Coaches from opposing teams learned real quickly how hard it would be to face Ethan as well. In the first game of pool play, Team Heat played against Michigan’s Midwest Sluggers. Team Heat struggled early and found themselves in a 5-2 hole before Ethan was brought in to pitch in the third inning. Adam said his son pitched a flawless inning and turned around and got a big hit the next inning to help his team rally for a 12-8 victory.

“It seemed like the whole game kind of changed when he came in,” Adam said. “He has a very calming, commanding presence when he’s up on the mound. … The team feels more confident around him.”

Ethan, who is normally a relief pitcher and only pitches around two or three innings a game, agreed that his team gravitates towards his demeanor on the mound.

“When I come in, I just try to slow everything down,” he said. “I’m just really calm as a pitcher.”

With Ethan not throwing as hard as some others his age, he likes to use his change-up and curveball more to pitch on the corners of the strike zone.