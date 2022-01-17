7 observations from this weekend's Badger Challenge girls basketball event

“Everyone was really gracious to make that happen,” Schwenn said. “Certainly, with everything going on, it’s a tough time with the program. A lot of programs are dealing with different types of adversity. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I know different programs have had to go through this type of thing. Hopefully, it makes us stronger. I think having that natural type of sister bond in the program (DeForest has four sets of sisters), the girls are there for each other.”

Reedsburg looks the part

Reedsburg, the top-ranked team in Division 2 in The Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches’ polls, was dominant in a 79-40 victory over Monona Grove in a game between the Northwest Division No. 1 seed (Reedsburg) and the Southeast Division No. 1 (Monona Grove).

“It’s not pressure as much as I’d just say it’s motivation,” Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman said about the top ranking.

UW-Oshkosh commit Wieman, a 5-foot-10 senior, scored a game-high 25 points for the 15-0 Beavers, while sophomore Sydney Cherney had 16 and senior Trenna Cherney added 14. Off the bench, senior Grace Benish scored 13 points and senior Melissa Dietz made three 3-pointers.