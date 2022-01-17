7 observations from this weekend's Badger Challenge girls basketball event

MONROE — The Badger Challenge girls basketball event in Monroe revealed heavy hearts in DeForest, state-ranked Reedsburg and Beaver Dam are as good as advertised and everyone isn’t enamored with the new conference schedule.
Here are several things to know from the Badger Challenge on Friday and Saturday in Monroe:
Norskies pull together
The DeForest girls basketball team remained without leading scorer Jaelyn Derlein, sidelined with a back injury, and continued to persevere while mourning the Jan. 2 death of Mark Kelliher, the father of four children, including Norskies sophomore guards Aspin and Jada Kelliher. (Aydin, a senior, was on the Norskies’ football team this fall.)
“We always want to play hard for each other,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “Mark (who had been diagnosed with leukemia) was a very inspirational guy and a very good supporter of the program. I think that’s the very best way we can honor him and honor teammates: Just go out and play hard.”
The Norskies, led by Rylan Oberg’s 19 points, did just that in a 75-27 victory over host Monroe.
When the Badger Challenge schedule was being determined, DeForest asked if its game could be moved from Saturday to Friday to accommodate for Mark Kelliher’s services, which were scheduled Sunday, and provide more family time.
“Everyone was really gracious to make that happen,” Schwenn said. “Certainly, with everything going on, it’s a tough time with the program. A lot of programs are dealing with different types of adversity. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I know different programs have had to go through this type of thing. Hopefully, it makes us stronger. I think having that natural type of sister bond in the program (DeForest has four sets of sisters), the girls are there for each other.”
Reedsburg looks the part
Reedsburg, the top-ranked team in Division 2 in The Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches’ polls, was dominant in a 79-40 victory over Monona Grove in a game between the Northwest Division No. 1 seed (Reedsburg) and the Southeast Division No. 1 (Monona Grove).
“It’s not pressure as much as I’d just say it’s motivation,” Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman said about the top ranking.
UW-Oshkosh commit Wieman, a 5-foot-10 senior, scored a game-high 25 points for the 15-0 Beavers, while sophomore Sydney Cherney had 16 and senior Trenna Cherney added 14. Off the bench, senior Grace Benish scored 13 points and senior Melissa Dietz made three 3-pointers.
“I thought (Friday’s performance) was a great game by the girls,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “I thought we had great balance and had a lot of players step up and score for us. When we do that and have that balance we are tough to guard. You can’t really focus on one player.”
Wieman agreed, saying: “On any given night, anyone can go off or anyone can hit shots. The balance on our team is what (is) so valuable and makes us so deadly.”
Beaver Dam remains work in progress
The other featured game between Northeast Division leader Beaver Dam and Southwest Division No. 1 Oregon also didn’t wind up as a close result.
Junior forward Kylie Wittnebel scored 15 points, sophomore forward Gabby Wilke had 13 and sophomore guard Annika Salettel 11 as perennial power Beaver Dam (14-2), ranked fifth in Division 2 by AP and WisSports.net, topped Oregon 68-48 Saturday night.
“We do some really great things,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase said. “We have to get more consistent about everything. We have nights where we look great, but we don’t do it quite as consistently as we’d like on both ends of the floor. It feels like we can do a lot of things, but we have to get better.”
Beaver Dam made three 3-pointers and jumped to a 9-2 lead en route to a 38-22 halftime lead.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy,” said the 6-2 Wilke, who currently has six college offers, including from UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. “I thought we finished well. It was a good team effort by all of us.”
Waunakee displays athleticism
Waunakee’s six seniors all plan to compete in athletics after high school: Lauren Meudt (basketball, Illinois-Springfield), Ashley Sawicki (basketball, St. Cloud State), Taylor Swalve (golf, UW-Platteville), Ava Bryan (soccer, Loyola Chicago), Kylee Grabarski (track and field, UW-Eau Claire) and Lexis Savola (soccer, Northern Michigan), Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said.
“It’s really cool that they stuck it out,” Richter said.
Grabarski made four 3-pointers and had a team-high 17 points in a 58-42 victory over Madison Edgewood, which was led by senior Ally Barth’s 14 points.
Meudt and Sawicki each scored 11 points and sophomore Claire Meudt, Lauren’s sister, scored all 10 of her points in the second half when Waunakee pulled away from an 18-15 halftime lead.
“She’s continually trying to expand her role with us,” Richter said about Claire Meudt. “She does it every day in practice, but it hasn’t fully translated in games on the offensive end. So, it was nice to see it click for her because we see it in practice all the time. … She sparked us when we went on that run in the second half.”
Schedule receives scrutiny
Simon likes the Badger Challenge and said he favors the East-West format that’s new to the Badger Conference this school year.
But he doesn’t favor the new four four-team pod (or quad) system and how it’s changed scheduling in the 16-team league or that a final “championship” round of games will be played in February, with one game between division leaders determining conference champions for the East and West.
“I don’t think that is right,” Simon said about the championship determination. “I think they will have to reevaluate that because you can be at the top of your standings for three months and get knocked off one night and you aren’t the conference champion because you lost one game at the end of the year.”
Chase said the conference winner should be based on the full season.
“It should be based on what you accomplished in November, December, January and February,” Chase said.
Schwenn said he hopes conference administrators recognize there’s opportunity to make changes in future schedules.
“I think what we had going with the previous schedule was more thorough,” Schwenn said. “Everybody (in an eight-team grouping) plays the same schedule. You play everybody home and away.”
Oregon coach Adam Wamsley agreed, saying he was a traditionalist who preferred playing home-and-away games with a conference opponent.
Richter is OK with the East-West alignment but would like the conference to return to the scheduling model used when it was a North-South alignment, including having the Badger Challenge.
The Badger Challenge games and the final set of games count in overall records but not as conference games.
MG rolls with the changes
Monona Grove varsity assistant Jody Grossman found out at noon Friday that Silver Eagles coach Tyler Kuehl would miss the Reedsburg game that night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“It was a little bit crazy,” Grossman said. “Tyler and I talked a little bit over the phone. … We try to do a good job preparing on a daily basis. We feel pretty good about going into every game, no matter who the opponent is.”
But Reedsburg proved too much.
“They are great,” Grossman said. “They are interchangeable. They have a lot of girls who can do a lot of things and create mismatches for us.”
Oregon also has been affected by COVID-19, with six or seven players missing time since Christmas, Wamsley said.
“Just missing our players, you lose that momentum, you lose that chemistry,” Wamsley said. “Now, we have everybody back for the most part. We have to get Lily (Eisele) back. I’m excited about this month and excited about February and competing for a conference championship.”
Quick hitters
The eight games weren’t close. Milton’s 64-53 victory over Baraboo was the tightest result. Fort Atkinson defeated Portage 56-32, Watertown topped Mount Horeb 53-39 and Sauk Prairie defeated Stoughton 73-46. … Former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis was on the W7 Productions broadcast team. … Proceeds from the event went to the United Way of Green County. …
Originally, Monroe was scheduled to host the boys Badger Challenge and DeForest the girls event, but scheduling conflicts with wrestling tournaments at the schools led to Monroe and DeForest swapping the basketball assignments this year. The boys Badger Challenge will be Friday and Saturday at DeForest. … The conference rotates host assignments each year, but while that creates equity among all the league schools and helps a local charity, it might be worth considering more central locations for attendance and travel reasons.