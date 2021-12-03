Abbie Aalsma, Kayl Peterson lead top-ranked Waupun girls to blowout win; Beaver Dam boys still unbeaten

Brady Kelly, a 6-foot-6 senior, picked up some of the slack for Baraboo, with nine of his 11 points in the contest coming in the second half. But it wasn't enough to keep pace with Beaver Dam, which is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Beaver Dam is out of the North pod in the Badger East while Baraboo, which is 1-3 and 0-2 in league play, is out of the North pod in the Badger West. Crossover games between teams in the same geographical pod — north and south — count in the standings but the Badger East and Badger West standings are kept separate from each other.

Golden Beavers senior guard Brady Helbing had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists and flirted with a triple-double or maybe even a quadruple-double by adding seven rebounds and six steals.

Bunkoske had four rebounds while Alex Soto, who had only two points, matched Helbing with a team-high seven rebounds.

Beaver Dam won the turnover battle in a big way, 20-3, continuing a trend to start the year as the Golden Beavers are now plus-61 (88-27) in turnover margin on the young campaign.

Marshall Kuhl had nine points for Beaver Dam, all on 3-pointers.

Hilltoppers sink Pirates