Abbie Aalsma, Kayl Peterson lead top-ranked Waupun girls to blowout win; Beaver Dam boys still unbeaten

Abbie Aalsma scored 19 of her 21 points in the game before halftime, Kayl Peterson had 23 on the night and the Waupun girls basketball team had little trouble claiming an 86-31, East Central Conference win over Winneconne on Friday.
Peterson, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who according to her profile on WisSports has NCAA Division I offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette, Minnesota, St. Thomas (Minn.) and Toledo, split her scoring pretty evenly between the two halves, with 13 before the break and 10 over the final 18 minutes.
Aalsma, who a couple weeks ago signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue in college at Div. I Illinois State, got Waupun off to a roaring start with her 19 first-half points, helping the Warriors lead 49-22 at the break.
Lydia Aalsma and Gaby Matamoros had 14 points apiece for Waupun, which improved to 5-0 overall with the victory.
The Warriors, now 2-0 in ECC play, are the top-ranked team in Division 3 in the first WisSports/Coaches Poll of the season, which was released on Tuesday.
Bulldog bites, again
Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert opened the year with 37 points in a 75-55 non-conference win over Waterloo on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-2 guard was at again Friday, pouring in 25 more in a 67-32, Trailways West Conference win over Princeton/Green Lake.
The Bulldogs held the Tigersharks to 13 points in the first half while scoring 33 to open up a 20-point lead over the first 18 minutes.
Complementing Lindert in the scoring column was Devin Seth, who had 17 points.
Lindert now has 1,486 career points. With 22 remaining regular season games and one guaranteed postseason game, he needs to average 22.3 points per game over those 23 games to get to 2,000.
Only 44 players in state history entering this season have ever reached that plateau.
Thunderbirds silenced in 2nd half
Things were all knotted up at 29 at halftime of Friday night's Badger Conference boys basketball game between Beaver Dam and Baraboo.
It was the Golden Beavers who had the upper hand in the second half.
Senior guard Ty Bunkoske heated up in a big way, going off for 18 of his game-high 25 points after thre break to lead the way to a 60-47 road win for Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said he switched senior guard Evan Sharkey on to Drew Mistele defensively and held Mistele to only two points in the second half after the junior guard had 14 before halftime.
How Evan Sharkey 'non-stop dogging guys all over the court' is helping fuel Beaver Dam's hot start to year
And that combined with a 13-0 run helped the Golden Beavers pull away.
Brady Kelly, a 6-foot-6 senior, picked up some of the slack for Baraboo, with nine of his 11 points in the contest coming in the second half. But it wasn't enough to keep pace with Beaver Dam, which is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference.
Beaver Dam is out of the North pod in the Badger East while Baraboo, which is 1-3 and 0-2 in league play, is out of the North pod in the Badger West. Crossover games between teams in the same geographical pod — north and south — count in the standings but the Badger East and Badger West standings are kept separate from each other.
Golden Beavers senior guard Brady Helbing had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists and flirted with a triple-double or maybe even a quadruple-double by adding seven rebounds and six steals.
Bunkoske had four rebounds while Alex Soto, who had only two points, matched Helbing with a team-high seven rebounds.
Beaver Dam won the turnover battle in a big way, 20-3, continuing a trend to start the year as the Golden Beavers are now plus-61 (88-27) in turnover margin on the young campaign.
Marshall Kuhl had nine points for Beaver Dam, all on 3-pointers.
Hilltoppers sink Pirates
Parker Quade had 22 points and Owen Jones had 18, with 12 of his coming after halftime, as the Cambria-Friesland boys edged out Fall River 55-48 in both teams' Trailways West opener.
Cambria-Friesland is now 3-0 overall while the Pirates drop to 1-2.
Collin Vieth scored 19 points and Clay Blevins had 17 to pace Fall River.
Boys basketball preview: Max Weisbrod, Andrew Keller among 10 players to know in the Badger East
Brady Helbing, sr., G, Beaver Dam
The 5-foot-10 senior point guard’s 5.6 assists per game not only led the team but ranked second in last season’s Badger North Conference. Helbing comes off a season where he averaged 10.1 points per game thanks to lights-out 3-point shooting (30-for-45, 66&). He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. He enters his fourth season at the varsity level.
Tyler Bunkoske, sr., G, Beaver Dam
Of the team’s four returning starters, Bunkoske was last season’s top scorer (12.6 ppg) and added 4.2 rebounds plus 1.7 assists per game. The 6-foot guard is also a lethal 3-point shooter (61-for-124, 49%), and will have the tall task of helping replace graduated all-state selection Nate Abel’s 26 points per game. In addition to Helbing, he’ll have the help of senior guards Alex Soto (7.8 ppg) and Evan Sharkey (3.7 ppg).
Max Weisbrod, sr., G, DeForest
Last season’s leading rebounder (5.7 rpg) and the top returning scorer (18.2 ppg) from the former Badger North Conference, Weisbrod earned all-state honors and is ranked as the No. 14 player in the state by WisSports.net. The 6-3 guard also led the conference with eight assists per game, and is committed to Division II Northern Michigan University.
Nolan Hawk, sr., W, DeForest
Hawk was the third-leading rebounder (4.8 rpg) in the former Badger North Conference and averaged 12.1 points per game. He is a 6-5 wing who also plays tight end in football, a skill set that seems to translate well into crashing the boards. Hawk recorded four double-doubles last season.
Carson Baker, sr., G, Fort Atkinson
In his fourth year on varsity, Baker comes off a season averaging 11.7 points per game after averaging 9.8 as a sophomore and 9.1 as a freshman. The 5-foot-8 guard is a left-handed shooter and will look to build off of 15- and 16-point performances that finished last season. Watch how he and senior forward Drew Evans (12.4 ppg) work together this season.
Jack Campion, sr., G, Milton
The 5-10 guard returns after a junior season in which he averaged 22.6 points per game, 6.7 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game, which earned him an all-state honorable mention. He is 150 points away from becoming Milton’s all-time leading scorer and has a scholarship offer from Division II Minot State.
Jordan Hibner, sr., G, Monona Grove
Entering his third season as a varsity starter, Hibner faces quite the challenge in trying to lead a squad that lost fellow double-digit scorers Lance Nelson (16.8 ppg) and Connor Bracken (12.2 ppg). The 6-3 guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a junior. His best performance came when he scored 31 points in last year’s regional semifinal upset over Milton 75-70.
Luke Fernholz, sr., G, Stoughton
The 6-2 guard is the Vikings top returning scorer (12.7 ppg), rebounder (8.5 rpg) and passer (3.3 apg). He also added 1.4 steals per contest. He averaged a tick shy of 16 points in the final five games last year, his third as a varsity starter. He will have the help of his sophomore brother, Ty, who averaged nine points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman.
Nathan Gapinski, sr., F, Watertown
A third-year varsity starter, Gapinski will be a key piece in helping the Goslings try to build off the momentum of a three-game win streak to end last season before losing their playoff opener. The 6-6 forward averaged 12.8 points per game and surpassed his own scoring average in three of last season’s final five contests.
Andrew Keller, sr., F, Waunakee
A 6-6 forward, Keller is Waunakee’s top returning scorer (12.7 ppg) and one of the best scoring big men in the conference. He has plenty of varsity experience, earning second-team all-conference honors back in his sophomore season. He'll also be days removed from leading the Warriors'f football team to a WIAA Division 2 state title. Keller reached double figures in eight of his last nine games.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.