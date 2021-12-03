 Skip to main content
Abbie Aalsma, Kayl Peterson lead top-ranked Waupun girls to blowout win; Beaver Dam boys still unbeaten
Abbie Aalsma

Waupun's Abbie Aalsma drives to the lane during the first half of a win over Lakeland on Nov. 19 at Beaver Dam High School. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Abbie Aalsma scored 19 of her 21 points in the game before halftime, Kayl Peterson had 23 on the night and the Waupun girls basketball team had little trouble claiming an 86-31, East Central Conference win over Winneconne on Friday. 

Peterson, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who according to her profile on WisSports has NCAA Division I offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette, Minnesota, St. Thomas (Minn.) and Toledo, split her scoring pretty evenly between the two halves, with 13 before the break and 10 over the final 18 minutes. 

Aalsma, who a couple weeks ago signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue in college at Div. I Illinois State, got Waupun off to a roaring start with her 19 first-half points, helping the Warriors lead 49-22 at the break. 

Lydia Aalsma and Gaby Matamoros had 14 points apiece for Waupun, which improved to 5-0 overall with the victory. 

The Warriors, now 2-0 in ECC play, are the top-ranked team in Division 3 in the first WisSports/Coaches Poll of the season, which was released on Tuesday. 

Bulldog bites, again

Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert opened the year with 37 points in a 75-55 non-conference win over Waterloo on Tuesday night. 

The 6-foot-2 guard was at again Friday, pouring in 25 more in a 67-32, Trailways West Conference win over Princeton/Green Lake. 

The Bulldogs held the Tigersharks to 13 points in the first half while scoring 33 to open up a 20-point lead over the first 18 minutes.

Complementing Lindert in the scoring column was Devin Seth, who had 17 points. 

Lindert now has 1,486 career points. With 22 remaining regular season games and one guaranteed postseason game, he needs to average 22.3 points per game over those 23 games to get to 2,000.

Only 44 players in state history entering this season have ever reached that plateau.

What does it take to be a 2,000-point scorer? Pardeeville boys basketball's Derek Lindert explains

Thunderbirds silenced in 2nd half

Things were all knotted up at 29 at halftime of Friday night's Badger Conference boys basketball game between Beaver Dam and Baraboo. 

It was the Golden Beavers who had the upper hand in the second half. 

Senior guard Ty Bunkoske heated up in a big way, going off for 18 of his game-high 25 points after thre break to lead the way to a 60-47 road win for Beaver Dam. 

Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said he switched senior guard Evan Sharkey on to Drew Mistele defensively and held Mistele to only two points in the second half after the junior guard had 14 before halftime. 

How Evan Sharkey 'non-stop dogging guys all over the court' is helping fuel Beaver Dam's hot start to year

And that combined with a 13-0 run helped the Golden Beavers pull away. 

Brady Kelly, a 6-foot-6 senior, picked up some of the slack for Baraboo, with nine of his 11 points in the contest coming in the second half. But it wasn't enough to keep pace with Beaver Dam, which is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference. 

Beaver Dam is out of the North pod in the Badger East while Baraboo, which is 1-3 and 0-2 in league play, is out of the North pod in the Badger West. Crossover games between teams in the same geographical pod — north and south — count in the standings but the Badger East and Badger West standings are kept separate from each other. 

Golden Beavers senior guard Brady Helbing had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists and flirted with a triple-double or maybe even a quadruple-double by adding seven rebounds and six steals. 

Bunkoske had four rebounds while Alex Soto, who had only two points, matched Helbing with a team-high seven rebounds. 

Beaver Dam won the turnover battle in a big way, 20-3, continuing a trend to start the year as the Golden Beavers are now plus-61 (88-27) in turnover margin on the young campaign.

Marshall Kuhl had nine points for Beaver Dam, all on 3-pointers.

Hilltoppers sink Pirates

Parker Quade had 22 points and Owen Jones had 18, with 12 of his coming after halftime, as the Cambria-Friesland boys edged out Fall River 55-48 in both teams' Trailways West opener. 

Cambria-Friesland is now 3-0 overall while the Pirates drop to 1-2. 

Collin Vieth scored 19 points and Clay Blevins had 17 to pace Fall River. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

