Waunakee boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie stood near midcourt in the minutes following a thrilling double-overtime victory for his team.

After a discussion breaking down that particular game earlier this season, the conversation turned to how the game of high school basketball could be improved or changed.

“I don’t think we need to make a ton of changes,” MacKenzie said. “I’m certainly not against the shot clock, but there are not a lot of possessions where the shot clock is a factor with the way the game is played. The charge circle I don’t mind. I wouldn’t mind looking into that, at all.

“If you start doing the flop rule and all the other stuff people are putting in at the higher level, it puts too much pressure on the officials to see it all. So, I like the game the way it is.”

Oregon boys basketball coach Chris Siebert also believes the game generally is in a good place, although he wouldn’t mind a few tweaks.

“I think the game would be a better product with a block-charge circle and a shot clock,” Siebert said. “But I think high school basketball in Wisconsin is a very good product right now. As someone who played high school basketball here 10 or 15 years ago, I am confident it’s better than we had it.

“I think the talent is better — the number of scholarship athletes we are turning out, the number of NBA prospects that are coming out, the number of D-III players having success. And the D-IIs are starting to recruit Wisconsin better.”

The addition of a shot clock and the never-ending quest for improved spectator behavior (including toward referees) often receive the most attention when people start talking about potential improvements to the game in the state.

But that’s not all that came up when the question was posed to a sampling of area boys and girls coaches.

Change or implementation isn’t necessarily imminent, but several topics are on the radar or at the top of coaches’ minds.

“We need the charge circle,” Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy said. “That would be great. We need the shot clock. Those things would be good.”

Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery likes to see innovation and the game moving forward.

“I just like change,” Bavery said. “It makes it exciting and fun, and it can be educational (for players and coaches).”

Responses about what aspects could be improved ranged from big-picture ideas to the more specific, as when DeForest coach Eric Stewart said with a laugh after a game this season, “Playing better defense.”

Siebert issued a word of caution: “Any coach that has advice for what needs to change, that has to be taken with a grain of salt, in the sense we all are looking out for our team’s best interest, at times."

Here are noteworthy issues brought up as the girls basketball state tournament is about to begin Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and the boys basketball tournament will be played next week at the Kohl Center.

The block-charge arc

Coaches thought adding a marking for a restricted arc — also known as the block-charge arc or charge circle — would be fairly simple. Just add some paint or tape, although an adhesive might not be wise on all floors.

The arc designates the area on the court 4 feet from the basket that a defensive player cannot draw a foul if contact is made on an offensive player’s move or drive to the basket.

“That’s the big one I want to see because it would be really easy,” Stoughton boys basketball coach Nolan Weber said. “They need that charge circle. It’s crazy to me because it’s a line of paint. I can’t tell you how many times kids stand under the rim and take charges. To me, that’s not good defense. You are late. You are too late to get in defensive position.”

Weber and Bavery said those sorts of plays can put players, usually the offensive player, in a dangerous position.

“That costs you a swipe of the paint brush on the court,” Bavery said. “It takes a lot of the danger out of the game and it takes a lot of the flopping out of the game. It would take so much pressure off the official.”

Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins said he believed officials had enough to worry about without adding the block-charge arc.

“I don’t see it happening,” he said. “I don’t see a push for it nationally.”

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad, who oversees girls and boys basketball among her duties, said the block-charge arc isn’t a topic that has been brought forward much to the WIAA office.

Zach Morley, a former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player who is a WIAA-licensed official, said the block-charge arc would be an easy change and could help player safety.

“That would help clean up the plays under the basket,” Morley said.

Morley acknowledged that it would be another thing for a referee to watch, but said, “It wouldn’t be a huge one. We already are determining, `Are they set or in a legal guarding position?’ Now, it’s just, `Are they outside the arc?’ The charge circle is a low-cost addition. (The marking) could go on with tape. It would move the game forward.”

Portage boys coach Darrin Berger furthered the discussion about the play around the basket.

“I wouldn’t mind, like in the NBA, where they let you challenge at the rim, as long as you stay vertical,” Berger said. “I think that will provide some more clarity around the basket as to what you can and cannot do.”

The shot clock

The addition of a shot clock is a popular conversation piece, particularly when including social media chatter. A high school game this season in Oklahoma that wound up 4-2 raised the discussion.

The National Federation of State High School Associations approved allowing states to use a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball games starting in 2022-23, but didn’t OK a national rule mandating it.

In 2017, the WIAA Board of Control approved the addition of the 35-second shot clock for use in 2019-20. But later that year, the Board of Control, based on opposition from school administrators and athletic directors, rescinded that decision.

There continues to be a coaches’ effort in the state supporting the shot clock’s addition.

“The shot clock is inevitable,” Bavery said. “It’s not only good for the game, it’s educational (in how to play the game)."

Bavery would like to see the state implement a two-year trial period and get the process started.

“What it does is it cleans up the end of games,” Bavery said.

But a survey by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association this school year showed 45.7% of the 339 schools that responded supported the idea and 54.3% didn’t support implementation of a 35-second clock, according to a WisSports report.

Division 1 and 2 schools were in support, while Divisions 3-5 weren’t.

The expense of adding the clocks and finding and paying qualified game operators have been mentioned by opponents.

The cost of shot clocks varies by type (table top to mounted on a backboard). When Montana added use of the shot clock, the high school association indicated the cost between $4,000 and $10,000 for a shot clock, according to 406MT Sports.

Monona Grove boys basketball coach Dan Zweifel said he was extremely surprised the shot clock issue didn’t receive more support in Wisconsin when schools were surveyed statewide.

Zweifel is a proponent, but understands that it would be one more thing the officials have to enforce, without the aid of replay.

“The strategy part would be fun,” he said. “It would change the last 5 minutes of the game. … It would change a lot things, although most of the time we are shooting before 35 seconds.”

McFarland boys basketball coach Jeff Meinholdt also favored adding a shot clock.

“As a coach and a player, it will help you get back in games,” Meinholdt said.

Weber said he understood the money constraints at some schools. But he’d like to see the addition of shot clocks.

“I think it makes teams play and more skilled players will win out, which is how it should be,” Weber said.

Collins didn’t believe it was necessary because he believes teams are getting shots off quickly, but Morley said he believed the shot clock would help the game.

“The shot clock for me is a big one,” Morley said. “It makes teams play basketball and it makes coaches coach. You can’t stall. You have to play basketball, which will also help with the flow of the game. It’s going to help defensively.”

Competitive balance plan

Peterson Abiad said the membership brings concerns or topics to the WIAA through various avenues, including coaches’ advisory committees, and then the organization tries to help determine whether that concern is one the majority of the membership wants to address and what solutions are favored.

Peterson Abiad said the top topic among the membership has been the competitive balance issue, which originated in basketball.

In response, a competitive balance ad hoc committee was established in 2021 and it has come up with a proposal that the Board of Control, at its meeting Tuesday, advanced for a membership vote at the annual meeting.

The plan looks at classification for tournament placement by applying a performance factor, which is based on recent tournament achievement. The plan permits schools to request placement and the ability to appeal if promoted up one division based on the performance factor.

Basketball sectionals

Enrollment and geography have been factors in how divisions are determined and sectionals are designed by the WIAA for the basketball postseason. Changes within the sectionals sometimes are made every few years.

The WIAA now uses computerized seeding for the sectionals and to determine seeding for the teams that reach the state tournament semifinals, which has led to tweaks to the formula. Complaints about specific seeds still arise, but the coaches interviewed here didn’t mention electronic seeding.

The biggest topic for Collins is how the WIAA assigns sectionals.

Under the current format, he didn’t believe teams from the Milwaukee area — such as Milwaukee Hamilton, Brookfield East and Brookfield Central — should be in a Division 1 sectional with Madison area schools, as has been the case this year.

Collins, a mathematics and statistics teacher at Madison Memorial, did statistical and historical studies and sent it to the WIAA. He believes geographical representation should be primarily determined by distance traveled.

Collins suggested seeding all 64 teams in Division 1 — instead of seeding within a sectional.

“I think the sectionals should change,” Collins said. “Do I see a change? No.”

Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase also would like to see a different approach to dividing the teams for postseason.

“The biggest issue I have with our basketball in our state is I wish they would do half the state and seed that whole side of the state, so the same teams don’t have to be in the same sectionals year after year,” Chase said. “If you break it down, if the two best teams are from Madison, for instance, they could be on opposite sides (of the bracket) and they both could get to the state tournament. I would break it up each year. One year, East-West. One year, North-South. And you would seed that whole half.”

“I just think it would be exciting for teams around the state to play different teams to grow basketball throughout the state and it still gives everyone a chance,” Chase said.

The WIAA has gone to a public revealing of the division brackets for the girls and boys basketball tournaments.

Chase envisions a big unveiling with his idea.

“Think how cool that would be,” Chase said.

