Baraboo boys blow out Westfield; top-5 teams Beaver Dam girls, Waupun girls both victorious

Tobin LeFevre had seven points before halftime, Gabe McReynolds added six and their teammates on the Baraboo boys basketball team chipped in with 20 more, giving the Thunderbirds a 20-point lead over Westfield at the break on Tuesday night.

And the T-Birds turned on the cruise control from there, maintaining that advantage to the finish line in a 57-37, non-conference win over Westfield.

McReynolds finished with 15 points and LeFevre with 13, helping the T-Birds improve to 4-9 on the campaign.

Beau Brewster had seven points, Drew Mistele six, Luke Vittengl five and four others also scratched in the scoring column to give Baraboo a total of nine scorers in total, a balanced attack that neutralized the visiting Pioneers.

Next up for Baraboo is a contest against Stoughton on Saturday afternoon in the Badger Challenge at DeForest High School.

Golden Beavers sink Vikings

Beaver Dam has been on a roll since losing back-to-back games, to talented teams Reedsburg and Milwaukee Academy of Science, in early December.

The roll continued on Tuesday.