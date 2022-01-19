Baraboo boys blow out Westfield; top-5 teams Beaver Dam girls, Waupun girls both victorious

Tobin LeFevre had seven points before halftime, Gabe McReynolds added six and their teammates on the Baraboo boys basketball team chipped in with 20 more, giving the Thunderbirds a 20-point lead over Westfield at the break on Tuesday night.
And the T-Birds turned on the cruise control from there, maintaining that advantage to the finish line in a 57-37, non-conference win over Westfield.
McReynolds finished with 15 points and LeFevre with 13, helping the T-Birds improve to 4-9 on the campaign.
Beau Brewster had seven points, Drew Mistele six, Luke Vittengl five and four others also scratched in the scoring column to give Baraboo a total of nine scorers in total, a balanced attack that neutralized the visiting Pioneers.
Next up for Baraboo is a contest against Stoughton on Saturday afternoon in the Badger Challenge at DeForest High School.
Golden Beavers sink Vikings
Beaver Dam has been on a roll since losing back-to-back games, to talented teams Reedsburg and Milwaukee Academy of Science, in early December.
The roll continued on Tuesday.
Bella Oestreicher and Gabby Wilke had eight points apiece in the first half to help the Golden Beavers to a big lead over Stoughton, Kylie Wittnebel had the hot hand in the second half and Beaver Dam, ranked fifth in the Division 2 coaches poll, cruised to a 67-43, Badger East Conference win.
Beaver Dam is now 7-1 in league play and 15-2 overall and will lock horns with Monona Grove (9-5), also 7-1 in league play following Tuesday's 61-52 loss to Waunakee, on Thursday night at Beaver Dam High School in a clash for the top spot in the East.
Waunakee is a game back at 6-2.
Wittnebel, who had six points before halftime Tuesday, had a dozen in the second half to finish with a game-high 18. Wilke had 14 points and Oestreicher was shutout over the final 18 minutes to stay put at eight for the night.
Still perfect
Waupun improved to 15-0 on Tuesday night, and it wasn't particularly hard for the Warriors to do so, either.
Abbie Aalsma had 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds, Naomia Aalsma had 15 points and seven rebounds and Kayl Peterson had nine points and eight rebounds as the Warriors doubled up Watertown Luther Prep in non-conference action, winning 78-36 on the road.
Lydia Aalsma had 14 points and five rebounds and Gracia Gopolan chipped in with 11 points to help Waupun, the top-ranked team in the Div. 3 poll, stay undefeated on the season ahead of Friday night's home game against Plymouth, the last-place team in the East Central Conference.
Crusaders topple Hilltoppers
The Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team had no trouble adding a tally to the win column on Tuesday, claiming a 75-31 non-conference victory over Montello.
Will Syens had 20 points, Cade Vlietstra added 16 and Brock Hoekstra chipped in with 10 to lead CWC, which is now 5-4 on the year.
Neil Venhuizen had nine points six others also scored for the Crusaders, giving them nine scorers in all.
Monster game for Buwalda
Shelby Buwalda didn't outscore Montello all by herself.
But she came close.
The senior forward poured in 31 points, leading the Central Wisconsin Christian girls to a 54-38 victory over the Hilltoppers.
Buwalda had 11 points in the first half and then turned it on in the second.
CWC is now 8-5 overall.
