The WIAA boys basketball postseason is slated to begin regional action on Feb. 28 and a pair of area teams received top seeds in their respective sectionals.
Both Fall River (20-3) and Central Wisconsin Christian (20-2) drew No. 1 seeds in Division 5 when the brackets were released Sunday after a computerized system based on a mathematical formula determined the seeding.
The Crusaders won't play until the regional semifinals when they host the winner of No. 9 Eastbrook Academy and No. 8 Oakfield. The Pirates start in the regional quarterfinals, hosting No. 16 Juda.
In other Division 5 action, No. 3 Wayland Academy (15-3) will host No. 14 Valley Christian, and No. 11 Hustisford (5-14) will travel to No. 6 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.
No. 7 Cambria-Friesland (9-13) hosts No. 10 Monticello, as it seeks another sectional final appearance.
In Division 4, No. 2 Horicon (14-8) will take on the winner of No. 7 Palmyra-Eagle and No. 10 St. John's NW Academies in the regional semifinals.
Defending Division 5 state champion Randolph (11-10) is now in Division 4 and drew a No. 9 seed. The Rockets will start on the road against No. 8 Cambridge.
Randolph boys basketball players are cheered on by friends and family as they carry their championship trophy off the court after their win over Bangor in the Division 5 WIAA state final March 19, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Rockets are competing in Division 4 this season.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Other Division 4 regional quarterfinals feature No. 5 Pardeeville (14-8) hosting No. 12 Waterloo and No. 6 Poynette (11-12) hosting No. 11 Parkview.
No. 11 Dodgeland (7-15) travels to No. 6 Williams Bay for a regional quarterfinal matchup.
For Division 3, top seeded Columbus (15-5) looks to avenge its sectional final loss from a year ago. The Cardinals will meet No. 8 Waupun (8-15) or No. 9 Lomira in the regional semifinals.
Also in Division 3, No. 4 Wisconsin Dells (19-4) hosts No. 13 Viroqua and No. 8 Lodi (6-15) hosts No. 9 Prairie du Chien in the regional quarterfinals.
No. 10 Mauston (10-12) and the program's single-season scoring leader, Brock Massey, will travel to No. 7 Arcadia.
Mauston's Brock Massey, left, broke the school's single season scoring record of 617, by scoring 31 points in the team's 48-31 win over Viroqua on Tuesday night.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Several Badger West Conference teams are on the road during the Division 2 regional quarterfinals.
No. 11 Baraboo (8-13) travels to No. 6 Milton, while No. 12 Reedsburg (4-18) travels to No. 5 Monona Grove.
A conference rivalry will be renewed as No. 9 Portage (10-12) travels to meet No. 8 Monroe.
No. 7 Beaver Dam (10-12), which made the sectional semifinals last year, hosts No. 10 Slinger in this year's Division 2 regional quarterfinals.
Photos: Boys hoops action from Friday's game between Randolph and Fall River
Fall River decided to wear some colorful shoes during Friday's Trailways West Conference game against Randolph.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Randolph's Brady Prieve attempts a shot during the second half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Cullen Rauls attempts a shot during the first half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Cullen Rauls drives to the basket and passes the ball out to a teammate during the first half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Ethan LeClair goes up for a rebound during Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Ethan LeClair goes up for a shot during Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Randolph's Karter Meredith attempts a shot during the second half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Matthew Miller attempts a 3 during Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Matthew Miller goes up for a shot during Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Randolph's Karter Meredith and Brady Prieve try to snag a rebound together.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Shavlik Schultz drives to the hoop during the first half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game against Fall River.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Shavlik Schultz goes up for a layup during the first half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game against Fall River.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Zack Osterhaus attempts a shot during the first half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Cullen Rauls gets a steal and is off for a fast break during the second half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Colin Vieth attempts a shot during the second half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Fall River's Matthew Miller held Randolph's Brady Prieve to just six points during the second half of Friday's Trailways West Conference game. Prieve finished with 16.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
