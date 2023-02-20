The WIAA boys basketball postseason is slated to begin regional action on Feb. 28 and a pair of area teams received top seeds in their respective sectionals.

Both Fall River (20-3) and Central Wisconsin Christian (20-2) drew No. 1 seeds in Division 5 when the brackets were released Sunday after a computerized system based on a mathematical formula determined the seeding.

The Crusaders won't play until the regional semifinals when they host the winner of No. 9 Eastbrook Academy and No. 8 Oakfield. The Pirates start in the regional quarterfinals, hosting No. 16 Juda.

In other Division 5 action, No. 3 Wayland Academy (15-3) will host No. 14 Valley Christian, and No. 11 Hustisford (5-14) will travel to No. 6 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

No. 7 Cambria-Friesland (9-13) hosts No. 10 Monticello, as it seeks another sectional final appearance.

In Division 4, No. 2 Horicon (14-8) will take on the winner of No. 7 Palmyra-Eagle and No. 10 St. John's NW Academies in the regional semifinals.

Defending Division 5 state champion Randolph (11-10) is now in Division 4 and drew a No. 9 seed. The Rockets will start on the road against No. 8 Cambridge.

Other Division 4 regional quarterfinals feature No. 5 Pardeeville (14-8) hosting No. 12 Waterloo and No. 6 Poynette (11-12) hosting No. 11 Parkview.

No. 11 Dodgeland (7-15) travels to No. 6 Williams Bay for a regional quarterfinal matchup.

For Division 3, top seeded Columbus (15-5) looks to avenge its sectional final loss from a year ago. The Cardinals will meet No. 8 Waupun (8-15) or No. 9 Lomira in the regional semifinals.

Also in Division 3, No. 4 Wisconsin Dells (19-4) hosts No. 13 Viroqua and No. 8 Lodi (6-15) hosts No. 9 Prairie du Chien in the regional quarterfinals.

No. 10 Mauston (10-12) and the program's single-season scoring leader, Brock Massey, will travel to No. 7 Arcadia.

Several Badger West Conference teams are on the road during the Division 2 regional quarterfinals.

No. 11 Baraboo (8-13) travels to No. 6 Milton, while No. 12 Reedsburg (4-18) travels to No. 5 Monona Grove.

A conference rivalry will be renewed as No. 9 Portage (10-12) travels to meet No. 8 Monroe.

No. 7 Beaver Dam (10-12), which made the sectional semifinals last year, hosts No. 10 Slinger in this year's Division 2 regional quarterfinals.

