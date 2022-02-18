200th career win for Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron a salve for Golden Beavers

Practice doesn’t always make perfect, it turns out.

But now, finally, after a couple weeks of good preparation with nothing to show for it, the Beaver Dam boys basketball team is back in the win column following a 69-34, Badger East Conference victory over longtime rival Watertown.

“We just haven’t been able to carry it over on game night. It was good to be able to carry it over,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of ending a four-game skid, with all four of the losses coming by 20 points or more.

“Weight off your chest, monkey off your back, whatever it might be – the kids were so fired up to play good basketball again and to play with confidence,” Ladron added. “You could tell as the game was going on that we continued to loosen up and continued to relax and play good basketball.”

The win, career victory No. 200 for Ladron in his 14 years at the helm for Beaver Dam, was the first of the year for the Golden Beavers in Northeast pod play, making them 1-5 in the pod now and 7-7 overall in the East at the conclusion of regular season league play.

They’ll play at Monona Grove, the last-place place team in the southeast pod, Thursday on a night that pits teams from each pod against each other based on standings, with the top two teams facing off in a one-game winner-take-all contest for the league title.

Paced by 13 first-half points from Ty Bunkoske, who finished with a game-high 22, the Golden Beavers (10-12) led 33-19 at the break.

They never looked back, blowing out the Goslings (9-13, 7-7 Badger East) to avenge a 65-48 loss to their rivals back on Jan. 11.

“Defensively we were really good. Our ball pressure was good. We didn’t give them anything easy,” Ladron said. “We talked a lot about how last time we played them we let them get whatever they wanted — we didn’t play with a lot of intensity — and tonight we were much better.”

The blueprint for Friday night’s win actually was drawn on Tuesday despite losing 72-38 to Waunakee.

“I know the scoreboard didn’t read what we wanted it to read,” Ladron said, “but from a mental toughness standpoint, we turned a corner. We played really hard for 36 minutes. We didn’t play well, but we played really hard. We’ve had some lapses lately, and I think the Waunakee game got us going in the right direction. We felt better about where we were at, and tonight we could get back to focusing back on basketball.

“We were able to dial in what we wanted to do and play with confidence.”

Bunkoske, who was 5-of-7 from downtown, added eight rebounds to his stat line to come close to a double-double. Meantime, Beaver Dam also got 10 points from Marshall Kuhl, eight from Kaleb Schmuhl, six apiece from JT Kaul and Simon Loomans and had 11 scorers in all for a balanced night.

“Offensively it all starts with ball movement and player movement and trusting each other, that everybody can make plays,” Ladron said. “The last few weeks we’ve gotten a little stagnant on game night, and it was different tonight.

A big reason why was the play of senior point guard Brady Helbing, who only had two points — well off his mark of 16.4 per game — but added nine assists to more than make up for not scoring as much.

“When you see the floor the way he does, and everybody else feeds off that — when you get that balanced scoring, a lot of that comes from open shots come from great ball movement, and that was certainly a big deal for us tonight,” Ladron said.

A big momentum builder for the Golden Beavers on Friday was when Helbing drove the paint just before halftime, pivoted and found Kaul for a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer to stretch the advantage to 14.

Beaver Dam, which was 15-of-18 on 2-point shots Friday after going a woeful 2-of-18 in Tuesday’s loss to Waunakee, will entertain Saint Francis on Saturday night for Senior Night before closing out Thursday at MG.

And Ladron is hopeful his team, which also was 12-of-25 from beyond the arc for an impressive 62.8 percentage overall (27-of-43), has found its footing in the nick of time.

“You could see that that weight was slowly being lifted off,” he said of Friday night’s win, which was only the third in the last 14 games for Beaver Dam “I’m excited to see what we can do the rest of the way.”

One reason for that optimism is that mostly all of the 12 losses have come against teams either in the state rankings or flirting with a spot in the polls.

“You can let the schedule beat you down or it can make you better,” Ladron said. “I think it did beat us down a little bit and hurt our confidence, but now hopefully using that experience, it makes us better down the stretch.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

