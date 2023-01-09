3 things we learned about high school boys basketball last week

Brock Massey of the Mauston boys basketball team tied a school record Friday night, scoring 46 points in a 73-56 win against Nekoosa.

His performance tied Tarren Hall’s career night from 2016.

The unanimous first-team all-league pick in the South Central Conference was highly efficient, shooting 62% from the field while attempting 29 shots.

Massey also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

These scoring outbursts aren’t new to the Golden Eagles guard as, according to Wissports, his 32.4 points per game ranks third in the state.

Massey's effort also helped his team snap a two-game losing streak.

Portage bounces back

To end 2022, Portage lost its first game of the season to Baraboo, scoring a season-low 45 points that included just 13 first-half points.

The Warriors responded in a major way on Jan. 3 with a season-high in points in a 97-54 victory against Nekoosa.

Four players scored in double figures for Portage, with top scorer Kyan Reichhoff leading the way with 19 points. Also scoring in double figures were Elias Vera (16), Brady Seiler (15) and Griffin Garrigan (10).

Portage’s winning ways continued with a 66-57 home win against Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

These wins to start the new year are good momentum builders heading into three straight road games, which includes matchups against Deforest (5-0) and Markesan (5-1).

Pardeeville’s dynamic duo

Austin Hohn and Eli Achterberg led Pardeeville with a combined 56 points in a 96-48 win over Montello on Thursday.

Both scored season highs as Hohn, a senior, had 30 points and made six 3-pointers. Achterberg, a junior, secured a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Hohn leads the team with 19.5 points per game. Achterberg is right behind at 14.9.

What’s impressive about the tandem is they complement each other well. Hohn does his damage on the perimeter, shooting 55% from 3-point range. Achterberg attacks the rim and leads his team in free throws made.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 4-2) are third in the Trailways West Conference, which they haven't won since the 2017-19 season.