BOYS BASKETBALL

3 things we learned about high school boys basketball last week

  • Mark McMullen

Syens talks about some of his favorite things, which include his favorite sport, rivalry, memory and how hard it is to score 1,000 points in high school basketball.

Drake Burmania of the 5-8 Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team, set a program record by scoring 44 points against Madison Country Day Thursday night. 

His performance surpassed the previous record set by Tyler Zacho when he scored 41 points in 2017. 

To go along with the historic scoring outburst, Burmania grabbed 12 rebounds and had a game-high five steals. 

On the year Burmania averages 17.1 points per game which leads his team. The senior has raised his scoring average each of the last three years. 

His previous career high of 25 points came last season on Feb. 4 in a Cambria-Friesland win over Montello.

Drake Burmania

Drake Burmania set a new school record by scoring 44 points against Madison Country Day Thursday night. 

 

A Team Effort

The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team has won eight of their last nine games and done so because of their multiple scoring options. 

Four players on the team average 10 or more points with the Devin Kerska averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game. 

Teammates Carson Brickl (12.9 points per game), Corbin Wardrop (12.9 points per game) and Connor Breunig (10.8 points per game) round out the top four scorers. 

This parity on offense was shown in the team’s game at Watertown (1-12) Thursday. In the 62-59 win all four scored 10 or more points, with Wardrop having the game-high 22 points. 

One game separates the Eagles (9-4, 4-3 Badger West Conference) and Madison Edgewood (9-4, 5-2).

Devin Kerska

Devin Kerska is one of the four members of the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team who averages double digits. 

Responding to adversity

On Jan. 5 the Beaver Dam boys basketball game was trending in the wrong direction as they were losers of five straight games. 

Now just two weeks later they’re winners of four straight and sit sixth in the Badger East Conference. 

The turnaround started when Beaver Dam scored a season-high in an 83-62 win against Milwaukee Vincent on Jan. 7. 

In that game Beaver Dam’s JT Kaul had a game-high 22 points and his teammate Jack Jens added 20 points. 

A lot of their success can be attributed to how effective they’re shooting from 3. Beaver Dam makes 47.8% of its 3-pointers according to Wissports.

The Beavers (7-6) will look to continue their winning ways versus Mount Horeb at this weekend’s Badger Challenge.

