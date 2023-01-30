3 things we learned about high school boys basketball

The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team defeated Madison Edgewood 58-50 in a pivotal Badger West Conference game on Thursday.

The win gives Sauk Prairie (11-5, 5-3 Badger West) the tiebreaker over Edgewood (9-7, 5-3) as both teams sit atop the conference standings.

A chance to win the conference might come as a surprise after how the Eagles began the season. They started out 1-3, including an overtime loss to Waunakee in the first game of the season and a triple-overtime loss to DeForest on Dec. 13.

“I told our team early on, that if we take some hits on the chin, that we can’t waver from what we want to become because the season is so long,” Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said.

Since then, Sauk Prairie has won 10 of its past 12 games and completely turned the season around.

While the Eagles have four players who average 10 points or more per game, McGann said “our defense has improved a bit and that was hurting us early on.”

With less than a month left in the regular season, Sauk Prairie looks to keep this momentum heading toward the playoffs. However, the Eagles have a tough schedule with five of their last seven games on the road.

“We truly do have kids who love being in the gym and we are excited to see what we can accomplish the rest of the year,” McGann said.

Reichhoff’s scoring outbursts

Kyan Reichhoff, the leading scorer for Portage (9-4, 4-3 Badger West), posted consecutive games of 30 or more points last week.

The first came Jan. 20 during the Badger Challenge against Stoughton. Despite Portage losing 77-60, Reichhoff scored 32 points and made 8 of 11 3-pointers. He was one point shy of tying his career high, which he set on Dec. 6 against Poynette.

Reichhoff’s 30-point performance led the Warriors to an 83-62 win against Mauston on Jan. 23. He made another eight 3-pointers and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Reichhoff ranked 49th in the state in scoring entering Monday at 22.2 points per game, according to Wissports.

If the Warriors beat Edgewood on Tuesday night, it would guarantee Portage's first back-to-back 10-win seasons since 2012-13 and 2013-14. Portage was 11-13 in 2021-22.

New year, new team

Since the start of 2023, Pardeeville (12-4, 6-2 Trailways West) hasn't lost and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak. The Bulldogs' latest victory came Thursday night when they cruised past Princeton/Green Lake 80-40.

While most of the Bulldogs' scoring comes from the duo of Austin Hohn and Eli Achterberg, sophomore Caleb Gard has added a spark recently.

Last season, Gard scored in double figures just once but averages 12.6 points per game this season.

Gard also set his career high when he scored 20 points in Pardeeville’s 72-42 win over Cambria-Friesland on Jan. 10.

Pardeeville will need to be at its best Tuesday night when it hosts Fall River in a pivotal Trailways West Conference matchup. The Pirates are looking to bounce back from a loss they suffered Friday night against Columbus.

With a win, the Bulldogs would hand Fall River its first conference loss and trail them by one game in the standings.

